SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for the weapon used in a triple homicide in Big Horn March 29.
SCSO Lt. Levi Dominguez said searches for the weapon were completed last week along highways in Montana and Wyoming with no results. Searches included areas along Highway 335, Highway 338 and into Montana near where the suspect, Dana Beartusk, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Beartusk has yet to enter pleas to three counts of first-degree murder in Sheridan County court.
If found guilty, Beartusk faces potential punishments of death, life imprisonment without parole or life imprisonment according to law. First-degree murder carries the burden to the state to prove premeditation in committing the act of murder.
Beartusk allegedly called a relative sometime the evening of March 29 and said he killed one or more people. The relative then called SCSO, and deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Willow Street in Big Horn shortly after 8 p.m. Further calls from Beartusk to the reporting party indicated Beartusk had left Big Horn and traveled through Sheridan toward Montana.
Three victims found inside the house appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.
SCSO believes a semi-automatic handgun was used in the homicide, though no weapons were found at the scene, in Beartusk’s possession or in his vehicle.
Kane Funeral Home confirmed the cause of death for each victim appears to be as stated by law enforcement — gunshot wounds to the head in the style of execution.
Law enforcement thoroughly searched for the weapon around the property where the victims were found the evening of the homicide, into the early morning and the days that followed, Dominguez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.