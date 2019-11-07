Veteran’s Day celebrations top the list of events this weekend in Wyoming, as the Wheatland VFW Post 3558 puts on its Annual Veteran’s Day Parade beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Vets eat free at the “All You Can Eat Spaghetti Dinner” Saturday evening at the American Legion Hall in Powell (https://business.powellchamber.org/events/details/all-you-can-eat-spaghetti-dinner-23618).
Other events statewide include two thought-provoking plays, one called “Twelve Angry Jurors,” Friday evening at the Laramie County Community College Playhouse in Cheyenne. For more information, visit
http://lccc.wy.edu/events/2019_11-9_play_angry_jurors.aspx.
Another play is “The Giver,” a science fiction story about a boy who discovers his world is not the utopia it appears to be. Performed by Cody High School students on Friday and Saturday evenings at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium in Cody. Visit https://www.codyyellowstone.org/event/cody-high-school-presents-the-giver/ for more information.
The Douglas Senior Center’s Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday in Douglas will offer a variety of holiday gifts and Indian tacos for sale (https://www.facebook.com/events/547964095975800/) or check out the “Lingle Jingle Mingle — A Christmas Marketplace” at the Ft. Laramie Community Center in Lingle on Friday and Saturday (http://www.gogoshen.net/events).
Finally, the 8th Annual Mammoth Quick Draw in Worland, featuring musical entertainment and many local artists, is slated for Friday night (washakiemuseum.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.