LYMAN — The Uinta County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition partnered with RN Matt Horton to prepare an assembly for Mountain View Middle School on the hazards of vaping on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Using an online system called Kahoot!, Horton prepared an interactive presentation to share information with the students and allowed them to remain engaged with the discussion by using their cell phones or other devices to answer questions about vaping.
The students responded and stayed present throughout the presentation by choosing their own responses to multiple choice questions on subjects like what they believed vape juice contained or if breathing in expelled smoke could be considered second hand smoke. Horton then shared the answers with the group after they provided their thoughts.
“Overall, it went better than I had expected,” Horton told the Bridger Valley Pioneer. “The kids were interactive, energetic, and had some great responses to all my questions.”
The coalition and Horton provided take home literature on vaping for the students as well which shared statistics on Uinta County.
An average of 20 percent of students in eighth, tenth and twelfth grade reported to have vaped within the last 30 days. In a poll done within the high schools, it was determined that 21 percent of high school students believe that there is no risk from vaping daily or nearly every day.
