SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan City Council tabled a vote on entering into an air service agreement with Sheridan County Monday.
Sheridan city attorney Brendon Kerns told council the city and county attempted to negotiate the agreement on an accelerated timeline to accommodate the other entities involved with the changing local air service, but could not settle the terms of the deal in time. Council members indicated they were not comfortable approving the agreement until it has been fully fleshed out.
Earlier this month, Sheridan County Commission approved a memorandum of understanding with the Wyoming Department of Transportation indicating the county’s participation in WYDOT’s Commercial Air Service Improvement Plan. The plan aims to improve commercial air service in Wyoming’s “critical air service communities” by bundling those communities into a contract between WYDOT and SkyWest Airlines.
Sheridan County’s MOU with WYDOT was initially contingent on the city of Sheridan agreeing to split the cost of partnering with SkyWest.
Kerns said the two local entities have the broad outline of an MOU, but still need to cement the details.
“Based on the conversations that I’ve had with the county…there are really some issues that need to be fleshed out between the county and the city,” Kerns said. “And these aren’t adversarial, it’s more of a planning thing.”
