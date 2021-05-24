Despite fluctuations during the week, the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming remained relatively stable Monday at 460.
A data correction by a Cheyenne health care provider last week pushed the number of active cases over 600 on Thursday, but by Monday afternoon, the number stood at 460, an increase of only nine from the previous week.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports of 477 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases since May 17, along with 98 new probable cases.
During the same period, the state received 565 new reports of recoveries among those with either confirmed or probable coronavirus cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases Monday, 127; Sweetwater County had 57; Albany County had 53; Campbell had 50; Natrona had 35; Park had 33; Fremont had 26; Uinta had 17; Teton had 15; Goshen and Sheridan had 12; Carbon had four; Converse, Johnson and Platte had three; Big Horn and Washakie had two, and Crook, Hot Springs, Lincoln, Niobrara, Sublette and Weston counties each had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 20 counties during the week. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases during the week at 155, while Campbell County had 45.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the first case was detected in Wyoming in March 2020 to 59,797.
Of those, 58,624 have recovered, according to Department of Health figures.
