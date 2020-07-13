RAWLINS (WNE) — A hunter who has been missing since mid-October continues to be lost, after a three-day search for him in late June brought no new results forward.
Mark Anthony Strittmater, 44, went missing while hunting elk on Oct. 19 in Medicine Bow National Forest. Carbon County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Allison conducted a three day hunt for Strittmater over June 26-28.
Search and rescue teams search the area of Forest Road 801 and Forest Road 830. The search was expanded to Strawberry Draw and Dexter Peak. The search included 19 volunteers, five K9s and aerial drones, but at the conclusion of the weekend, no one found any clues leading to Strittmater’s location.
This is just another dead end after months of searching and confusion for Strittmater’s friends and loved ones. One day after he went missing, his girlfriend, Kimberly Meis, called the sheriff’s office to report an “overdue hunter.”
There was heavy snowfall and rain the weekend Strittmater went missing, with temperatures dropping into the negatives in the days after.
A deputy and sergeant found Strittmater’s truck on Forest Road 801 that night and Allison conducted a search the next morning, Oct. 21. That search utilized volunteers, drones and even an Air Force helicopter.
Five flights were conducted in October for Strittmater’s search, to no avail.
