EVANSTON (WNE) — Bridger Valley Fire and EMS responded to I-80 milepost 41 for a semi rollover just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
A medical helicopter was also dispatched to assist from the University of Utah. Crews worked to free the driver from the wreckage but the driver succumbed to the injuries at the scene.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Wednesday morning, the 2018 Freightliner Conventional commercial truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a slight curve to the right.
The Freightliner crossed the left lane and entered the median before overturning.
The driver of the Freightliner was identified as Kevin W. Smith, 43-year-old Green Bay, Wisconsin, resident. Smith was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Driver inattention or fatigue is being investigated as possible contributing factors, according to WHP. I-80 eastbound was closed during the incident and traffic was detoured through Lyman.
No report at press time if the wind had anything to do with this accident. However, four semis were blown over west of Tooele, Utah, on I-80 Tuesday and the road was closed for several hours.
This is the 27th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 64 in 2019, 36 in 2018, and 36 in 2017 to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.