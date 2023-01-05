GREYBULL — On the same morning when Gov. Mark Gordon and other state officials were being sworn in at the Capitol in Cheyenne, Jamie Flitner was several hundred miles away, assisting in the vaccination of calves on their family’s ranch near Shell.
In other words, she was right where she wanted to be.
Flitner served three two-year terms representing District 26 in the Wyoming House of Representatives. She opted not to seek another term, citing a desire to fully devote her time and energy to the family ranching operation.
Her term ends Tuesday, Jan. 10 — when Dalton Banks is sworn in and the new session begins.
While she felt it was time to move on, Flitner admits to having mixed emotions about the coming week.
“I’ll surely miss the work and the people that I worked with,” she said. “And the incoming speaker of the house, Albert Sommers, is a dear friend, and I’ll miss the fact that I won’t be on the floor serving with him.
“But at the same time, I’m not going to miss loading up my car, the long drives, living in Cheyenne for weeks at a time and being away from here.”
Flitner said she’s proudest of all the pro-life legislation that was enacted into law during her tenure. Foremost among them was the “trigger bill” declaring Wyoming a pro-life state if the U.S. Supreme Court ever struck down Roe vs. Wade, which made access to an abortion a federal right in the United States.
It hasn’t exactly worked out the way intended. Roe vs. Wade was, in fact, overturned, with the ruling coming down in late June 2022. But a lawsuit challenging Wyoming’s anti abortion law is headed to the state Supreme Court.
Flitner said she was also proud of the work she and Sheriff Ken Blackburn did on behalf of the state’s search and rescue volunteers. The bill put them on par, in terms of retirement benefits, with volunteer firefighters and EMTs.
“That was a heavy lift,” she said. “Sheriff Blackburn did the majority of work on that for a solid year before the session — it’s essentially a tool to encourage more volunteers to step up.”
Flitner said she’s also proud of chairing the House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee for the past two committees.
“And I’m not a feminist by any means, but I thought it was cool to have four women at the helm of TRW,” she said, mentioning Sandy Newsome, Wendy Schuler and Affie Ellis.
Flitner said she doesn’t have a lot of regrets, but she does wish lawmakers would have made more progress on school funding.
“I had high hopes when I went in that we'd be able to find some easy answers, figure out a better way of reigning in spending and identifying an additional funding source,” she said. "In my first term as a legislator, we came close to initiating a half-cent sales tax for education that would have provided a little more funding security for schools. I regret that we didn’t get that one across the finish line.
“Even though it’s a tax and people hate that word, I think most people would have agreed the cost was nominal and worth it to support education in Wyoming.”
She also regrets not accomplishing any Pharmacy Benefit Managers reform to help pharmacies and small businesses.
In addition to chairing TRW for the past two years, Flitner also served on the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee as well as the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force.
For six years, she strived to find a balance between her duties as a legislator and her commitment to her family and the ranch. It wasn’t always easy.
“It does take a lot of time — and that’s why it's difficult finding people to serve. I’ve asked why there aren’t more women in the Legislature; the answer is probably because they’re doing their number one job, being a mom, or they have to work. It's difficult asking an employer or a business partner if you can be away for weeks at a time.”
When asked about the challenge facing Dalton Banks and other first-time lawmakers, Flitner said, “Every new legislator goes in thinking they know, but none of us truly does know what’s involved in being a policy maker. It’s an eye opener because you have a lot to learn in a short amount of time.
“But (Dalton) probably knows more than I did six years ago. He’s young, he’s eager and already ahead of the game and knows what to anticipate. There will be some long days, for sure. Those first four years, I was usually at the Capitol between 6 and 6:30 in the morning and wouldn’t leave until 9 or later at night. It required a lot of reading, getting to know people, and trying to understand them, the issues of importance to them and the ramifications of the legislation we were considering.”
Long hours notwithstanding, Flitner will walk away next week feeling “awesome” about the privilege of serving House District 26.
“It’s exactly the way our founders envisioned it — to serve and give back, but then to go back home to your business and family when it’s over,” she said.
This story was published on Jan. 5, 2023.
