JACKSON (WNE) — Two men have been banned from Yellowstone National Park for five years for trespassing on the cone of the park’s best-known attraction — Old Faithful geyser.
Eric Schefflin, 20, of Lakewood, Colorado, and Ryan Goetz, 25, of Woodstock, New York, pleaded guilty last month to the charge of trespassing on a thermal feature. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Carman sentenced them Dec. 5 at the Yellowstone Justice Center in Mammoth Hot Springs.
Besides being banished from Yellowstone, Schefflin and Goetz were sentenced to 10 days in jail, $540 in restitution each and five years of unsupervised probation.
“It’s good to send out a strong statement that not only can people get hurt or damage these natural resources ... but it’s also illegal,” said Linda Veress with the park’s Office of Strategic Communications. “That’s sometimes what resonates with some people.”
Park employees and visitors spotted the men walking on the cone Sept. 10 and reported it to park dispatch, after which a ranger contacted and cited them.
“Law enforcement officers take this violation seriously,” Chief Ranger Sarah Davis said in a news release. “Yellowstone National Park also appreciates the court for recognizing the impact thermal trespass can have on these amazing features.”
Hydrothermal areas like Old Faithful are generally fragile, and the ground can often be thin, with scalding water just below. Park officials tell visitors they must stay on boardwalks and exercise caution around geysers, hot springs and other thermal sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.