BUFFALO — Hopes that Nichols Ranch, Johnson County's languishing uranium mine,
could be back on the road to full capacity were dashed Friday night when President Donald Trump announced he will not impose trade restrictions on foreign uranium in the name of national security.
Paul Goranson, chief operating officer of Energy Fuels, Inc., the company that currently owns and operates Nichols Ranch, told the Bulletin in June that a nod from Trump would have generated sufficient economic incentives to return the mine to its 2016 peak, when it employed 55 workers, plus 16 full-time contractors, and extracted more than 335,000 pounds of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake.
Today, just 17 workers remain and current Energy Fuels forecasts predict only 50,000 pounds of production in 2019.
Trump's decision broke with the recommendations of his own Commerce Department's analysis as well as those sent to him in two letters from the Wyoming Legislature's Select Federal Natural Resources Committee.
Both Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., released statements
Saturday criticizing the president's decision.
There are currently only four active uranium mines in the United States, and all are in Wyoming.
Multiple industry analysts predict that, by the end of the year, less than 2 percent of the uranium used in the United States will be of domestic origin. Nationwide, fewer than 400 workers remain employed in uranium production.
In 2018, Energy Fuels and Ur-Energy, Inc., two of the country’s most prominent uranium producers, initiated the trade policy review with a petition that requested a federal mandate requiring 25 percent of uranium used in the United States come from domestic sources. The companies say underpriced, foreign-government-subsidized uranium is causing the domestic extraction industry to disappear and say it will be difficult to resurrect.
At the same time, nuclear power producers spoke out strongly against the petition, claiming it would raise input costs and threaten the long-term viability of domestic nuclear power – an industry the president has previously promised to support.
“The entire U.S. commercial nuclear energy industry is facing significant economic stress,” said Maria Korsnick, president and chief executive officer of the Nuclear Energy Institute, in a statement last year. “We encourage steps that will help to protect the nation's uranium mining industry. However, any action taken should not impose onerous financial burdens on companies operating the U.S. nuclear power fleet.”
The quota's rejection represents a shift away from protectionism for a president who implemented both steel and aluminum tariffs last year in the name of national security.
"Although I agree that the Secretary’s findings raise significant concerns regarding the impact of uranium imports on the national security with respect to domestic mining, I find that a fuller analysis of national security considerations with respect to the entire nuclear fuel supply chain is necessary at this time,” wrote the president in his Friday statement.
There is still a chance that Nichols Ranch could survive to see a domestic uranium renaissance: Trump announced creation of a U.S. Nuclear Fuel Working Group that will draw input from several federal agencies in order “to develop recommendations for reviving and expanding domestic nuclear fuel production.”
The president gave the working group 90 days to report back with its findings.
“The decision by the Trump administration is a missed opportunity to protect America's uranium producers," Sen. Barrasso said in his Saturday statement. “Uranium producers, including those in my home state of Wyoming, deserve to compete on a level playing field. Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have unfairly undermined America's uranium producers for years.”
Rep. Cheney also criticized the decision, but was optimistic that the working group's recommendations could still lead to action.
"I appreciate the President's thoughtful consideration of this issue and am hopeful that after the further review requested he will agree that we must intervene to protect this critical industry,” she said.
"We appreciate the administration’s consideration of our Section 232 petition,” said a joint statement from Energy Fuels and Ur-Energy on Saturday. “We will continue to work with Congress and the administration to reduce the nation’s dangerous dependence on uranium imports from our strategic adversaries. We look forward to the U.S. Nuclear Fuel Working Group's study and recommendations."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.