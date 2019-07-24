JACKSON (WNE) — Teton County Prosecuting Attorney Erin Weisman will not file criminal charges against Wilson developer Jamie Mackay for the workplace deaths of Victoriano Garcia-Perez and Juan Baez-Sanchez.
She explained her decision in a July 22 letter to investigators.
“At this time, I have completed my review of all of the evidence in the above-mentioned case, as set forth in the investigative reports from the sheriff’s office and the Department of Workforce Services, and I do not find sufficient evidence to support the filing of criminal charges against Jamie Mackay,” Weisman wrote in the letter to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
Weisman added that she would be open to reevaluating the case if more evidence becomes available.
Baez Sanchez, 42, and Garcia Perez, 56, died in September 2018 while working in a 12-foot-deep trench at a construction site at 120 S. Indian Springs Drive, a property owned by Mackay.
In a civil complaint the families of Garcia Perez and Baez Sanchez are suing Mackay and his company Fireside Resorts Inc. for wrongful death. They say Mackay was negligent and did not provide proper safeguards to prevent a trench collapse.
In his answer dated July 9, Mackay denied he is liable and asked the court to dismiss the complaint with prejudice.
“At no time did Mackay’s actions constitute outrageous, willful and wanton conduct such as to warrant punitive damages,” Mackay’s attorney George Santini wrote in the response.
