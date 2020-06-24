RAWLINS (WNE) — A Rawlins woman could spend up to 20 years in prison for allowing meth dealing to go on in her home.
Terri Lynn James, 53, is charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, a felony count that comes with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.
James pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday in Carbon County District Court.
According to an arrest affidavit:
In 2019, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation received multiple tips, conducted numerous interviews and made many observations related to an ongoing meth distribution network within Rawlins. The DCI agents investigated and interviewed numerous people, ultimately discovering a meth distribution ring in Rawlins and the greater Carbon County area.
James, Anthony Kulisz and a number of other individuals were mentioned as being part of the distribution ring. Kulisz pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and use of meth in May.
Kulisz, Terri James and Jennifer James were living at a home on 12th Street. On Dec. 19, law enforcement conducted a search at the trio’s house and evidence found included: methamphetamine, marijuana, a number of pills, drug paraphernalia and various cell phones.
Jennifer James’ bedroom was decorated with the names of people, including co-conspirators in the case such as Brittany Dys, Gabriel Romero and Rika Martinez.
Jennifer and Terri James were both placed under arrest, the former for drug charges and the latter for failure to pay child support, but Kulisz was released. He was interviewed by police, and told agents that Jennifer James was the person dealing meth out of the home.
