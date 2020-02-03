Roads across much of Wyoming were closed Monday morning as a strong winter storm expected to drop heavy snow from Buffalo to Rock Springs by Monday afternoon moved through the state.
A winter storm warning was in effect throughout central and western Wyoming in anticipation of a storm expected to bring heavy snow and brisk winds to the area.
The warning was in effect throughout the day Tuesday, with the heaviest snow expected to fall around midday Monday. Accumulations of up to 1 foot were predicted for parts of central and northern Wyoming.
By Monday morning, snow and wind combined to close a number of highways across the state, including Interstate 80 from Rawlins to Rock Springs and Interstate 25 from Douglas to Buffalo.
All of the highways in and out of Casper were closed by 7 a.m. Monday.
Southeast Wyoming was spared the harsh weather Monday morning, but the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Monday night and Tuesday, with forecasts calling for heavy snow, winds gusting to 30 mph and overnight lows dipping to below zero. Snow accumulations were expected to reach 3 to 7 inches in Cheyenne and 5 to 8 inches in Laramie.
While Interstate 80 remained open from Cheyenne west on Monday morning, the Weather Service advised that a freezing drizzle had left the highway coated with black ice.
***Story will be updated
