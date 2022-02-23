Rope swing at Children's Learning Center leads to lawsuit
JACKSON (WNE) — Children’s Learning Center has been sued for alleged negligence after a preschooler sustained injuries stemming from a rope swing over a paved surface. The incident occurred in 2019.
The day care filed a response denying the allegations, stating it lacks sufficient information regarding the nature and extent of the alleged injuries.
The boy’s parents are seeking damages, stating that the center should have known that a child could fall off the rope and suffer injuries, violating reasonable care safety standards.
Court documents describe the rope swing as “a single rope strand from an aspen tree located on the Rafter J Campus grounds to a nearby structure herein referenced as a fort-like structure which staff and the children used for recreation. This rope spanned a distance of approximately fifteen to twenty feet and was approximately five feet above the ground.”
“On Aug. 20, the preschooler was using this rope and/or rope swing with the permission and assistance of a Center employee when he fell head first from the rope onto a paved walking path below him,” court documents state.
As a result of his fall, the child sustained a fractured skull, a fractured left wrist, and a closed head injury and/or traumatic brain injury with facial lacerations and bruising of the left eye, the suit states.
The court documents also noted that the location where the boy is believed to have fallen was devoid of protection materials such as rubber, cork or wood chips.
Children’s Learning Center focuses on early childhood education, special education and child care services. It is the largest day care in the county and the only one publicly subsidized through town and county funds.
The court has not ruled on whether a jury trial date will be set.
This story was published on Feb. 23, 2022.
Jobless rate drops across Wyoming
DOUGLAS (WNE) — Converse County’s unemployment rate plummeted from 6.0% to 2.4% in a single year (between from December 2020 to December 2021), according to data released by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services Feb. 18.
In the same time period, Natrona County’s unemployment rate dropped from 7.3% to 3.1%, Sweetwater County’s from 6.8% to 2.9%, and Sublette County’s from 6.7% to 2.9%.
In addition, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.7% in November to 3.3% in December, WDWS’s Research & Planning section reported.
According to departmental data, Wyoming’s unemployment rate has been trending downward for several months and is much lower than its December 2020 level of 5.2%.
Seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents rose by 913 individuals (0.3%) from November to December as more people went back to work.
Most county unemployment rates changed very little from November to December.
Teton County was the exception. Its unemployment rate fell from 2.8% to 1.6% as the ski season got into full swing.
From December 2020 to December 2021, jobless rates fell in every county.
These decreases represent a return to more normal levels after the pandemic caused unemployment rates to be unusually high in December 2020.
The largest decreases occurred in key energy producing counties.
In December, the highest unemployment rates were found in Natrona County at 3.1%, Sublette County at 2.9%, and Sweetwater County at 2.9%. Teton County reported the lowest unemployment rate at 1.6%. It was followed by Weston County at 1.7% and Albany, Crook, Goshen and Niobrara counties, each at 1.8%.
This story was published on Feb. 23, 2022.
