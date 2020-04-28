JACKSON (WNE) — The number of known, active COVID-19 cases in Teton County dropped into single digits this week to nine, according to Teton County Emergency Management's online dashboard.
The dashboard lists a total of 95 cases in the county since the first confirmed case on March 11. The number includes those who were lab tested for the novel coronavirus, as well as "probable" cases — those who became ill after being in close contact with lab-confirmed cases. Earlier this month, active cases numbered in the 40s for several days.
More than half of the total known Teton County cases — 52 — have required admission to the hospital, with six people being transferred to hospitals in Idaho or Utah. Teton County resident Bill Sweney, 71, died last week from COVID-19-related complications. One person remains hospitalized at St. John's Health in Jackson.
“Teton County and the Town of Jackson’s work to flatten the curve is working,” Jackson Mayor Pete Muldoon said in a community update on Friday. “We are seeing a plateauing of the cases, but they are not at zero.”
Data on the county’s dashboard showed that Friday’s seven-day average of new cases, 0.86, was lower than the previous Friday’s, 2.43.
“The plateauing is a result of actions that we’ve taken,” Muldoon said. “We do need to stay on this path.”
Public officials also are worried about an influx of visitors coming on April 30 to hunt antlers May 1 on the national forest lands surrounding Jackson.
