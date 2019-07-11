A pageant commemorating the life of pioneers who crossed the plains while heading for new homes in the West tops this weekend’s list of events around Wyoming.
Lusk’s annual “Legend of Rawhide” will be held Friday and Saturday at the Niobrara County Fairgrounds.
The pageant, first staged in 1946, uses actors and narrators to tell the story of a young man traveling with a wagon train in the 1840s who shot and killed an American Indian princess. The man faced punishment for his crime while the wagon train was allowed to leave the area.
In addition to the pageant, the weekend features a car show, dances, contests and a showing of the “Moving Wall,” a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Other events scheduled for the weekend include:
The 4-Ever West Tattoo Festival and Arm Wrestling Championship in Cheyenne Friday through Sunday;
The International Climbers Festival in Lander through Sunday;
The Winchester Arms Collectors Association annual show in Cody Friday through Sunday;
The Sheridan Wyo Rodeo through Sunday;
Green River Rendezvous Days in Pinedale through Sunday;
The Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo in Casper through Sunday;
The Sneakers and Spurs Rodeo 5K run/1.5-mile walk in Sheridan on Friday;
Butch Cassidy Day at the Wyoming Territorial Prison in Laramie on Friday;
The Dubois Friday Night Rodeo;
The Silver Spur-Spur Outfitters Rifle Shoot in Encampment on Saturday;
Rendezvous Day in the Park in Riverton on Saturday, and
The opening of the 2019 National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs on Sunday.
For information on these and other events, please visit the Wyoming Tourism Division’s website at TravelWyoming.com.
