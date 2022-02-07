The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 517 over the weekend.
The Wyoming Department of Health said it received reports of 711 new laboratory- confirmed cases of coronavirus over the weekend, along with 169 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,397, leaving the state with 2,445 active cases on Monday, a decline of 517 from Friday.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 403; Fremont County had 389; Natrona County had 280; Campbell had 231; Sweetwater had 216; Sheridan had 121; Albany had 109; Teton had 89; Carbon had 83; Park had 78; Lincoln had 69; Uinta had 55; Goshen had 45; Crook had 40; Sublette had 39; Hot Springs had 34; Platte had 33; Converse and Weston had 30; Washakie had 28; Big Horn had 20; Johnson had 13, and Niobrara had 10.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 150,722 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 146,627 have recovered.
