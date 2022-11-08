BLM Wyoming Rawlins office announces two wildlife habitat enhancement projects
RAWLINS (WNE) —The Bureau of Land Management Rawlins Field Office is preparing for two collaborative project installations in Carbon County.
Rawlins Field Office wildlife biologists and rangeland management specialists have been collaborating with members of local schools and local businesses on a variety of projects throughout 2022.
Two of the projects are now at the implementation stage and will be constructed over the next two to three weeks pending weather conditions.
The first project involves constructing and installing fencing panels for wildlife guzzlers near Saratoga. Wildlife guzzlers provide alternative water sources to wildlife and are crucial during drought conditions.
Following a donation of funds from the HF Sinclair Corporation, the BLM purchased pipes and worked in conjunction with a class of welding students from the Carbon County Higher Education Center to build fencing panels to place around wildlife guzzlers.
The class designed and constructed 20 panels and will join members of the field office on Nov. 1, 2022, to place the panels in the field.
The second project is a sagebrush plug installation effort just outside of Hanna.
The BLM is responsible for 68 million acres of sagebrush habitat that provides the necessary living conditions for the Greater Sage-Grouse, a keystone species with dwindling populations.
The installation of sagebrush plugs is a unique form of habitat restoration.
This story was published on Nov. 5, 2022.
Rooted in Wyoming testing growing systems in former Holly Seed greenhouses
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Rooted in Wyoming was recently awarded Sheridan County School District 2 funds that will go toward a pilot project for three growing systems in greenhouses.
The systems will be tested in greenhouses on the former Holly Seed property on Fifth Street to determine which systems will yield the most greens for the district food service program while maintaining the efficiency of operation.
Methods to be piloted include EarthBox Garden system, Ebb & Flow hydroponic and vertical tower hydroponic.
This project will be led by Clay Christensen and students in his vocational/agricultural classes.
This story was published on Nov. 7, 2022.
————-
More than $6M slated for Teton, Lincoln counties for high speed internet
JACKSON (WNE) — With a $2.4 million match from Silver Star Communications, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced that it will provide another $6.3 million grant to bring high-speed internet access to people living and working in Lincoln and Teton counties.
“Access to gigabit Broadband Fiber connectivity is critical in the communities we service,” Elizabeth Acosta-McCune, vice president of sales and marketing for Silver Star, said in a news release on Oct. 6. “This is allowing our families and small businesses the tools to access work, education and telehealth in today’s digital world.”
A $6.3 million ReConnect grant was awarded to Silver Star to provide high-speed internet services to underserved areas in western Wyoming.
The investment includes funding from the $1 trillion infrastructure law passed by Congress and signed by President Biden last year, which provides $65 billion to expand reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to all communities across the U.S.
“Access to reliable high-speed internet is more important than ever,” Glenn Pauley, USDA Wyoming state director, said in a Wednesday news release. “Our rural communities cannot sustain without it; having a connection to the outside world helps our students learn and keeps our small businesses open.”
Silver Star is a regional leader in fiber optics, which has been the company’s primary technology for new broadband infrastructure since 2005. Silver Star in recent years has announced an aggressive five-year plan to build out fiber in Star Valley; Swan Valley, Idaho; and Teton Valley, Idaho, while also pursuing grant opportunities, such as this RUS-RD grant, to connect additional underserved rural areas.
This story was published on Nov. 7, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.