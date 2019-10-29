GREEN RIVER (WNE) — A second solar farm might join the Sweetwater Solar facility off of Highway 372 if plans come to fruition.
The second facility, referred to as the Raven Solar project, would be placed at the southeast corner of the Sweetwater Solar facility and is anticipated to generate 61 megawatts of electricity and have 24 megawatts of battery capacity on site. The site would encompass 350 acres of land.
The project is being spearheaded by Energy of Utah, LLC of Sandy, Utah. The company's website describes it as being focused on renewable energy consulting and the development of renewable energy in the Intermountain West. The Raven Solar project is one of 21 projects Energy of Utah lists on its website it has worked on in Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Oregon and South Dakota. Nine of those projects are in Wyoming and include the Sweetwater Solar facility. Further information about the company's projects was not available on its website, as the "more info" link leads to a page filled with placeholder text.
Ros Rocco, president of Energy for Utah, said construction on the project could start in two years. The company submitted its site plan to the Bureau of Land Management, which hosted a public meeting for stakeholders two weeks ago. He said the company is waiting for the Bureau of Land Management to schedule a National Environmental Policy Act meeting.
