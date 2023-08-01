Stay safe during summer outages
From the July 31 Cody Enterprise:
Even more so than usual this summer, Cody residents have been in the dark. Literally.
According to a recent report from city Public Works Director Phillip Bowman, there have been 14 power outages in Cody from May 1 through July 18, nearly doubling the average number for that time period.
You can blame that increase on a summer with high numbers of thunderstorms and lightning strikes, or on ongoing issues at the city’s Glendale substation. Whatever the reason, we’re all having to deal with power outages on a level that we haven’t had before.
As such, it seems like an ideal time to share some thoughts on how to stay safe when the lights go out.
Report the outage. Call the city’s customer service department at (307) 527-7511 if the outage occurs during business hours. If it happens after hours, call the Park County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (307) 527-8700.
Prevent power overloads. Unplug your appliances and electronics or protect them with a high-quality surge protector.
Keep your food as cold as possible. Limit how much you open your refrigerator and freezer to keep food as cool as possible. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cool for about four hours, according to the Red Cross, and an unopened freezer will keep its temperature for 24-48 hours. If you begin to have doubts about the quality of your food, throw it out.
Decide if you need to stay or go. Evacuate your home if it becomes too hot or cold, or if you have medical devices that need power.
Stay at least 35 feet away from fallen power lines. Call 911 if you see any fallen lines.
Run your generator safely. According to Black Hills Energy, you should never run a generator indoors or in an enclosed space, and you should always place it at least 20 feet away from your home – with the engine exhaust pointed away from windows and doors.
Stay safe as we weather these outages together, Cody!
— Stephen Dow
Cody's VFW shouldn't have been suspended
From the July 26 Cody Enterprise:
As the smoke clears now that the suspension of Cody VFW Post 2673 has been lifted, one thing appears obvious; the Cody Post was presumed guilty until proven innocent.
We are not cognizant of how State VFW Commander Danielle Smith received the information to accuse the VFW of charging funeral homes for Honor Guard services or for not having two active members of the Armed Forces at each veteran’s funeral or for the alleged improper loaning of M-1 ceremonial rifles.
Smith did say she had personally seen the Honor Guard wear uniforms in situations not authorized by the “wear of the uniform” policy.
However, the Cody Honor Guard broke away from the Cody VFW in 2018 and became a separate 501(c)3.
Needless to say, the Cody VFW was cleared of all charges, but the damage has been done.
Cody Post Commander Todd Beier expressed frustration with the suspension and the timing of the suspension right before Memorial Day activities.
He said members are “angry” because the first step by Smith was to suspend all activities at the post.
It’s a shame this had to happen. A telephone call or an email could have resolved the accusations if the VFW would have been given an opportunity to explain before the suspension.
The suspension of a post should be the state commander’s last resort, said Beier, citing the “VFW Post Suspension Guide.”
The state VFW has a new commander. We hope the new leadership will operate on the “presumed innocent until proven guilty” philosophy rather than the way it was handled this time.
Our veterans deserve our respect. We owe them a debt of gratitude, not accusations that turn out to be untrue.
— John Malmberg
Support the teen economy
From the July 26 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
Remember learning how to make change, politely respond to questions, carry a conversation and follow directions? Whether you took funnel cake orders in a concession trailer, lit Sterno cans under banquet chafing dishes, mowed lawns, framed houses, helped people select souvenirs in a mom-and-pop gift shop or stocked hardware store shelves, you not only contributed to the economy, you gained confidence and skills for your future.
Summer jobs help teach teens a plethora of lessons they’ll need for life, yet only a fraction of our teenagers are taking the initiative to get a job. Just 36.6% of teens aged 16-19 held a summer job in 2021, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and fewer than 10% of teens without a job want one. Perhaps the pandemic played a role, but this is a troubling statistic.
When teenagers learn the value of hard work and monetary rewards, they play a key role in our community during the busy summer visitor season. In case you missed it, check out the “All Star Workers” feature in the July 19 Valley section.
Although numbers for Teton County aren’t readily available, downtown merchants have historically leaned on teens to serve visitors, and ranch kids have joined 4-H to earn money from the sale of their livestock after they spend months feeding, watering and handling them.
As this column is going to press, 4-H kids are scrubbing their animals, changing their bedding and gussying them up in preparation for a variety of livestock shows.
If you want to watch the kids show their pigs, head for the Heritage Arena at 8 a.m. Thursday. Lambs and goats hit the ring at 2 p.m. that day. Cheer them on, visit with them during a reception at 4 p.m. Friday and bring your wallet to stay for the livestock auction at 5 p.m. It’s the pinnacle of small-town charm at the Teton County Fair.
Brynn Abbey, 17, has been walking her lamb Simba on the bike path and feeding her pig, Kim. She’s clear-eyed about where her earnings will go: “The money I make from my animals will help me buy next year’s animals and the rest will go into savings for college,” she wrote in a press release.
Moose Head Ranch kids Jack and Maslyn Edmiston, longtime 4-H’ers at ages 14 and 12, will show their goats Chocolate and Chip on Thursday.
Gideon Wilson, 17, brands himself as the “sixth and final Wilson kid” of parents and 4-H leaders Meredith and Dana Wilson in Alta. He’ll be showing and selling his lamb, Harry Potter, and pig, Secretariat. “Whoever purchases my animals will get some delicious meat, and I will put the money towards my college education,” he said.
Rose Jaquith, 16, has been raising and training a lamb, Apollo, and a pig, Piggin. In addition to saving her earnings for college, she plans to pay her parents back for the supplies they purchased for her 4-H project animals.
These teens and many more are sweating and working their tails off, especially during fair week and the peak of summer visitation. Give them a high-five the next time you see one hard at work.
Let’s celebrate the moxie, drive and dedication of teens who are working to keep the valley’s economy churning along and jump-start their own careers.
‘Sound of Freedom’ speaks volumes
From the July 27 Northern Wyoming News:
In Ecclesiastes chapter 3 it says “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens,” including a time to speak. The time is apparently now to speak about child sex trafficking, which is a global problem and billion-dollar industry.
There is no longer a time to be silent and for Alejandro Monteverde, who wrote and directed the film, “Sound of Freedom,” the time to speak out on the topic is now.
According to a Department of Homeland Security report, “Countering Human Trafficking: Year In Review (October 2020 to September 2021), in a message by Dardell T. Morant, Director of the DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking, “Human trafficking is the crime of exploiting another person for compelled labor or commercial sex acts, typically through force, fraud and coercion, or inducing a minor under 18 into commercial sex.”
Human traffickers victimize an estimated 25 million people worldwide with 80% in forced labor and 20% in sex trafficking, adults and children. Traffickers have an estimated annual global profit of $150 billion.
In the movie the statement is made that a child, unlike a bag of drugs, can be sold five to six times a day for 10 years or more.
There have been TV crime dramas that have dealt with the topic of children being trafficked for sex. In 2019 the Northern Wyoming News wrote about the efforts of Karen Fettig to spread awareness about human trafficking and its victims. She has been working to raise awareness since 2004. In the story in 2019, Fettig told the Northern Wyoming News, “I think [human trafficking] is getting worse, maybe because of the media, social networking makes it easy. Human traffickers can make millions off just a few women.”
The message has been told but “Sound of Freedom” seems different. Perhaps because it is based on the life of former DHS agent Tim Ballard but Monteverde, according to media reports had written a script regarding human trafficking of children and then heard Ballard’s story and rewrote the script. Perhaps it is just the right message, delivered in the right way at the right time.
It is a powerful movie with a powerful message that brought this non-cryer near tears.
The motto of the movie is “God’s children are not for sale.” Jim Caviziel, who plays Ballard, utters these words when asked why he was searching for missing children being trafficked for sex.
At the end of the movie there is a time that says there is a special message coming. Caviezel discusses the need for the movie to be seen and the story to be told. He says the story is not about him or Ballard but it is the story of the children who need rescuing, who need freedom from being sex slaves.
While we should give kudos to Monteverde for writing and directing the film, kudos to Angel Studios for getting the movie released and kudos to the Dykstras and Washakie Cinemas for bringing the movie to Worland, Wyoming. (Sunday’s matinee was packed and the movie will run here for another week). But Caviezel is right, the story that needs to be told is not about these people. It is about the victims of human traffickers around the world. And it is a story that needs to be told.
Think about how long there have been missing and murdered indigenous women and once people started telling the story the bigger the movement and the more help is available. I first learned of the MMIW when on vacation in South Dakota and saw a performance at the Crazy Horse Monument. One of the dancers talked about the symbol of the red hand on her face and that it was for the MMIW. Then a guest speaker at Indigenous Peoples Day at the Washakie Museum discussed it. Then there was the movie “Wind River” bringing light to the issue.
This year there was the TV series, “Alaska Daily” whose primary plotline was around MMIW.
Stories matter.
The story in “Sound of Freedom” matters. The more we tell the story, the more we can exact change in the world.
Yes, the film, of course, is steeped in some controversy because, sadly, that is the world we live in.
The facts are 20th Century Fox had the rights to the movie and when Disney bought Fox they shelved the project. Five years later Angel Studios out of Provo, Utah, acquired and released the film, which has been No. 1 at times among U.S. sales as it is only available in the U.S. at this time.
There are social media claims about AMC Theaters turning off the air conditioning to discourage movie goers but Angel Studios has come out in support of AMC Theaters.
There are social media rumors and posts thanking Mel Gibson for the movie. Fun fact, Gibson has nothing to do with the film except to have reviewed it for his friend Caviezel. Gibson also has come out in support of the film and against human trafficking.
Who knows why Disney did not release the movie, the point of the movie is the message, not who released it. The point is not the conspiracy theories, it is the message.
It is a message that needs to be told. A story that needs to be heard. Let’s hope the message is heard loud and clear through all the noise.
God’s children (no matter what age) are not for sale.
Take a moment to check it out and help tell the story.
— Karla Pomeroy
Enjoy fair week and cheer on the kids
From the July 27 Powell Tribune:
If you haven’t yet gone over to the Park County Fairgrounds, why not?
We’re in the midst of the county fair here in Powell and I dare you to name something dripping with more good, old Americana than this county fair.
Where else and at what other time of the year — except another county fair or the state fair — can you walk around with a lemonade as big as your head and a funnel cake so dusted with powdered sugar you can hardly see what’s underneath?
You could probably prove me wrong, but why? Just go to the fair and soak it in.
If you’re reading this Thursday afternoon you’ve likely still got time to get tickets for the concert tonight featuring a couple of Wyoming country singers.
If you picked up our Tuesday edition, you’ve got a massive fair preview section to refer to as well.
There’s also still time to watch the Figure 8 race Friday night and the classic demolition derby Saturday.
Beyond that, there’s so much more to see. My family and I love to just walk through the show barns, especially the chickens. That way we can see what our chickens would look like if we decided to grab them out of the dirt they’re probably dust bathing in at the time and cleaned them up.
We like to see animals that our friends are showing as well, and possibly once again talk about how we want to get goats, only we don’t have the time to take care of them.
Time. That’s what I’m always most impressed about at the fair, seeing all of the time the kids have put into their animals pay off. There are showing events all day Thursday and Friday, capped off by the livestock sale Saturday.
The carnival is great, the food’s great, the free acts and grandstand events are fun to attend, but in my mind nothing beats the showings. You get to see kids who have worked hard show off their knowledge, lead animals sometimes bigger than themselves around the grass, and, for some, experience the reward of ribbons and applause.
Does it get better than that?
— Zac Taylor
Is Park County ready for a convention center?
From the July 25 Powell Tribune:
Does Park County need a convention center?
A lot of primarily Cody leaders certainly think so and have roped in the support of Park County Commissioners to at least study the Park County Complex’s upper floors to see whether the former Marathon building can hold 500 people.
That number, 500, seems to be the magic one for becoming a true convention town. Both Bruce Sauers, from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, and Ryan Hauck of the Park County Travel Council, mentioned having to turn away many groups hoping to come to the area for conventions, but needing a center with 500-plus people.
The two were joined by Cody Mayor Matt Hall in asking for support to examine the complex and then move forward with a committee to look further into what it would take. Their arguments have merit, in that conventions, especially in the shoulder seasons and winter months, could help many businesses, especially in tourist-reliant Cody, stay open in the slow winter months.
However, the question should be asked, do we need to be able to host big conventions? And if we build a 500-person center and then a bunch of 600-plus convention groups ask to come, would we expand it?
Furthermore, what role should local government have in this? Should our tax dollars go to help build a convention center in Cody that will certainly help Cody first and foremost?
For starters, the county just agreed to look into the cost of bringing a structural engineer in for a “big picture” look at the Park County Complex. I don’t see anything wrong with spending up to $10,000 to do that. If you can jam a bunch of people in that often underutilized building and drum up business, why not?
But if the cost to renovate the building to do that is high, or it it’s determined a whole new building would be needed, there needs to be a real chance for people to ask questions.
I’ll probably have a few more too. Like if the complex won’t work, what about the Cody Auditorium, which held at least 500 people for a city planning and zoning hearing not too long ago without even touching the Cody Club Room.
And we should ask the philosophical questions too, such as how many more visitors do we need, or want, in the area? We’re always going to be too small for a lot of groups, even if our 30,000 person county population continues to rise.
And where do we draw the line?
— Zac Taylor
WTE offers thumbs up and down 7-29-23
From the July 29 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
WyoGives collects record amount in online donations for state’s nonprofits
UP to the Wyoming Nonprofit Network and the 326 organizations that chose to participate in the 2023 WyoGives online fundraiser. Most of all, though, a hearty salute and tip of the hat to the many donors and matching organizations that generated a total of nearly $4 million in donations on July 12.
From the three people who gave a total of $130 to Cheyenne Harmony Chorus to the 238 donors who gave a total of $30,210 to Black Dog Animal Rescue to make it No. 15 on this year’s leaderboard, every donor’s gift is appreciated and will make a difference.
Participating group leaders say that just as important as the money is the awareness that WyoGives brings to their organizations. And since the leaderboard remains active, with links to the pages of everyone who participated, that awareness continues year-round.
So, even if you missed out on this year’s WyoGives, you can still go online to wyogives.org/leaderboards and learn more about the fantastic nonprofits in Wyoming and the amazing work they do for our state every day.
City taking over DDA administration leaves more money for downtown projects
UP to the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority for awarding nearly a quarter of a million dollars to six downtown businesses and nonprofits for projects intended to serve the public good or improve anything in the public “right of way” in the downtown district.
Projects funded through the Capital Improvement Grant program include: $50,000 for the façade and green space at the future Children’s Museum of Cheyenne; $50,000 for a “carbon fiber wrap” around the concrete in the hallways of the Central Plaza Hotel; $50,000 for landscaping, curb and gutter improvements and the development of Railspur’s patio; $50,000 for an ADA-compliant entryway at the future home of MHP on 15th Street; $33,000 to further develop the patio at Westby Edge Brewing; and $14,240 to cover half of a parking lot repaving project for The Lariat motel on Central Avenue.
Each of these endeavors will make the downtown area more appealing for residents and visitors alike. And while many of them might have been funded by DDA anyway, the added benefit of the city of Cheyenne taking on the administrative costs of the organization is that more money from the mill levy charged to downtown businesses is available to pump back into the area in this way.
School Facilities Commission continues to delay south Cheyenne schools projects
DOWN to members of the state School Facilities Commission for canceling their July meeting, which has the potential to delay demolition and replacement of Cheyenne’s Arp Elementary School.
Laramie County School District 1 needs the commission to recommend spending money on this project in order to advance the overall plan to replace aging and outdated facilities in the South triad. Like Arp, many of these buildings are among the oldest in the state. Several are at or beyond their capacity for comfortably educating students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The commission, which makes recommendations about funding K-12 school construction projects, doesn’t have another meeting scheduled until November. That could be too late to be included in Gov. Mark Gordon’s biennium budget request.
LCSD1 Director of Support Operations Andy Knapp and state Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, are right when they say these ongoing delays are a waste of time and resources. Members of the SFC should do their job, schedule a meeting as soon as possible and prioritize using available funds for the good of Wyoming students.
Thanks to senators for holding listening session on next farm bill
UP to U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., for inviting U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark. and ranking member of the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, to hold a listening session to gather input from Wyoming farmers, ranchers, elected officials and others about the next farm bill.
Held July 14 at the Thyra Thompson State Office Building in Casper, the session took input from about 20 stakeholders, who shared what they hope the next round of farm bill funding will cover.
Renewed every five years by Congress, the legislation covers such things as farm loan programs, crop insurance, agriculture research, conservation programs and hunger relief. In a state where agriculture is the third-largest industry, it’s no surprise that those who attended voiced support for larger loans to get young people started in farming and easier access to disaster assistance when it’s needed.
The cynical part of us wants to note that this is the second time in recent weeks that our federal representatives have held or supported a meeting where the intent is to discuss additional access to federal money. Yet these are the same people who so often rail against federal handouts.
In this case, though, the farm bill is something that most in Congress support — at least in some form and amount. And we always applaud elected officials who are willing to take the time to hear from those they represent.
Thank you, Senators, for listening.
David Adler: Judicial profiles to better understand the Supreme Court
We citizens know a lot about our presidents — their background, philosophy and character — and sometimes more than we care to know. The same is true of our congressional representatives. By comparison, we know relatively little about our Supreme Court justices. This needs to change.
A better, indeed, more fully informed historic understanding of the views, experiences, temperament and character of the men and women that have served on the nation’s High Bench will, in the name of civic education, expand the citizenry’s knowledge of an institution that has exceeded the Framers’ minimal expectations of the impact of the judiciary on American life.
Since Aristotle, we have known that people shape institutions and institutions shape people. The views and values of the 116 people who have served on the Supreme Court, an independent institution laboring under few checks and balances, have profoundly shaped American lives and the life of our nation. The temperament, ambition, personality quirks, rivalries, judicial philosophies and ideology of just nine members — the size of the Court set by Congress in the early 1900s — can exert great power in changing the institution of the judiciary and thus the meaning of the Constitution.
The Court as an institution can, and does, influence the behavior of the Justices. Its rules and traditions, for example, shape the interaction of the Justices. The Rule of Four — the number of Justices necessary to grant a Writ of Certiorari — requires adaptation to the Court’s norms of behavior in order to win support from a recalcitrant judge who, if alienated by personal attacks by a fellow Justice may not be willing to vote to hear a case. It was, with good reason, that Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes famously characterized his colleagues as “nine scorpions in a bottle.” Thus, the institutional norms of collegiality and tolerance shape behavior, but occasionally give way to nasty fights that become public and accusations that expose the fissures within the Court and the juvenile nature of some of its members.
Justice James McReynolds, a notorious anti-semite, refused to dine with Justices Louis Brandeis and Benjamin Cardozo, both of whom were Jewish.
In the mid-1940s, the bitter rivalry and fight between Justices Hugo Black and Robert H. Jackson, stemming from personal ambition and absence of good will, plunged the Court into a storm that forced members to choose sides. In the early 1970s, Chief Justice Warren Burger manipulated the Court’s method for voting on cases in order to place himself in the majority so he could write the Court’s opinion, even though his views were at odds with those who formed the majority. He ceased his behavior only when Justice William O. Douglas, after reminding his colleagues of the rules governing voting, threatened to expose Burger’s manipulative acts with a letter to the press.
A single Justice’s temperament, political skills and vision for America, however, can unite the Court, overturn pernicious precedents and craft an opinion that would change the course of America. Chief Justice Earl Warren, who possessed leadership and political skills nearly unrivaled in the Court’s long history, along with a warm and congenial personality, brought discordant voices to a unanimous opinion in Brown v. Bd. of Education (1954) and held that segregation in public schools violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.
Chief Justice John Marshall, widely regarded as the greatest Justice in our history, brought warmth, charm, a convivial personality and, most of all a down-to-earth sincerity to the bench. Far from being viewed as manipulative and pretentious, he was regarded by his colleagues as authentic. His close friend, Justice Joseph Story, the most scholarly of Justices, said of Marshall: “I love his laugh — it is too hearty for an intriguer.”
It was Marshall who convinced his colleagues to room and dine together while they performed their duties on the Court. He brought wine to dinner — his beloved Madiera — and created an institutional atmosphere that set the tone for the work of the Court for decades to come.
To understand the Supreme Court — its history, work and role in American politics — is to understand those who have donned black robes and taken seats in the Marble Palace. It is especially important at this juncture, when members of the Court are ensnared in public controversies — for their votes, speeches and scandals — for the citizenry to understand who these men and women are. What is the content of their portfolios? What did they do before winning appointment to the Court? What judicial vision and philosophy did they articulate? And, of course, what were their highs and lows as Supreme Court Justices. With very few exceptions, no appointee to the Supreme Court possessed greater experience than John Jay, the first Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. We begin next week with a profile of Jay, President George Washington’s first judicial appointment.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
