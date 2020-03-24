RIVERTON (WNE) — The U.S. Attorney Mark A. Klaassen in charge of federal prosecutions in Wyoming is urging the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 (coronavirus).
"It is unfortunate, but criminals often use times of adversity to their advantage," said U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen.
Some examples of potential fraud schemes to be aware of include:
Individuals and businesses selling fake testing kits, masks, treatments, or cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.
"Phishing" e-mails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Robo-calls or phishing e-mails purporting to be airline or other travel cancellation communications that actually are scams used to collect personal information.
Malicious websites and ransomware apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
Persons seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.
Price gouging on high demand consumer products.
Citizens suspecting fraud related to the virus alert are advised to contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or to the NCDF e-mail address disaster@leo.gov.
In addition to the NCDF hotline and email account, citizens may also report any suspected fraud to the United States Attorney's Office, the Consumer Protection Unit of the Wyoming Attorney General, or their local law enforcement agencies.
