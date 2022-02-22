The deaths of 29 Wyoming residents have been linked to coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred in January and February, brought to 1,718 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to coronavirus since the illness was first detected in the state in March 2020.
The newly reported deaths included 10 Laramie County residents, six men and four women, three Natrona County residents, two men and one woman, and three Fremont County residents, two women and one man.
Other victims included an Albany County man and woman, a Campbell County man, a Crook County woman, a Hot Springs County man, two Park County men, two Sheridan County women, a Sweetwater County woman, a Teton County man, a Washakie County woman and a Weston County woman.
The announcement came on the same day the department announced the number of active coronavirus cases in the state had dropped by 415 over the long holiday weekend to total 539.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.