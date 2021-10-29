The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 175 on Friday to end the week.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received 400 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases on Friday, along with 123 new probable cases.
Also on Friday the state received 698 new reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving Wyoming with 3,130 active cases, a decline of 175 from Thursday
Natrona County had the highest number of active cases at 573; Laramie had 391; Fremont had 287; Sheridan had 224; Campbell had 193; Uinta had 173; Sweetwater had 169; Park had 142; Albany had 132; Carbon had 130; Goshen had 129; Lincoln had 103; Weston had 89; Teton and Washakie had 79; Converse had 61; Sublette had 37; Crook and Johnson had 29; Platte had 27; Big Horn had 21; Niobrara had 20, and Hot Springs had 13.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 102,926 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 98,622 have recovered.
The number of patients being treated for coronavirus fell below 200 for the first time since early October, dropping by 18 from Thursday to total 193 on Friday. The last time the number was below 200 was Oct. 5, when 195 COVID patients were being treated.
The highest number of COVID patients Friday was found at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 34. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had 31 COVID patients.
Last week a 47 year old man from Sheridan died of covid, this week a 41 year old woman from Rock Springs died of covid. But the majority of covid deaths in Wyoming continue to be those of seniors.
