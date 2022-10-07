SHERIDAN (WNE) — A 4th Judicial District Court judge ordered Federal Express Corporation and FedEx Express turn over additional data from the mobile tracking device that had been used by the delivery service’s driver the day of a fatal car accident.
The “Zebra” device, essentially a mobile computer, contains information such as delivery times, locations and other information the plaintiff’s attorney, Michael Schickich, believes will show the global company’s culpability in the December 2020 accident that caused the death of 23-year-old Shariah Harper.
Judge Darci Phillips ordered FedEx to download data from the Zebra device that had been in driver Todd Kohler’s delivery truck the day of the accident.
Kohler was sentenced in April to 70 days in jail, one year supervised probation and 230 hours of community service education on distracted driving in relation to the 2020 collision. But this case represents the civil lawsuit brought by Harper’s family.
According to the civil lawsuit, filed early this year, “FedEx’s control and practices around the electronic mobile devices created a hazardous condition in the cab of Kohler’s truck. This choice was an intentional act of gross malfeasance and placed corporate profits over public safety, which is a root cause of the wrongful death.”
During Kohler’s sentencing hearing in Sheridan County Circuit Court in April, Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper William Kirkman said Kohler admitted to looking at the GPS on his passenger’s seat when he collided with Harper’s car.
Kohler’s attorney pointed out during the circuit court hearing this distracted driving — although admittedly unwise — was also the responsibility of FedEx, which allegedly failed to outfit Kohler’s work vehicle with proper GPS equipment.
Phillips ordered that FedEx’s expert conduct the download but allow the plaintiff’s expert to be present when it is completed.
This story was published on Oct. 6, 2022.
