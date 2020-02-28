PINEDALE (WNE) – Jonah Energy cut its local workforce by seven field positions recently and will not renew its contract for two drilling rigs that have been positioned in the Jonah Field.
“We have two existing rig contracts we are not renewing in a couple of weeks,” said Jonah Energy vice president Paul Ulrich. “Without an active drilling program, some positions are no longer needed.”
Ulrich said the company would renew the rig contracts full time in July, after the winter wildlife stipulation season ends, citing the natural gas market’s “near historic lows.”
“We have a responsibility to our Sublette County work force to make the hard decisions that keep us in business here,” he said Thursday. “Our responsibility is what’s best for long-term viability so we can keep going strong.”
He emphasized that the company is financially strong.
“We still have more than 100 employees in Sublette County working on behalf of Jonah Energy and a tremendous amount of contractors.”
Jonah Energy also eliminated 11 positions in Denver, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.