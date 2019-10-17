LARAMIE (WNE) — The University of Wyoming may have its next permanent president selected by early March, according to a hiring timeline approved Wednesday by the school’s board of trustees.
After board chairman Dave True emphasized that the timeline wasn’t “etched in granite” and could be tweaked if necessary, the board approved the outline unanimously. The plan calls for advertisements to be placed in several higher education outlets next month; three months of candidate identification between November and February; and initial interviews to begin with candidates by early February.
The university has selected a search committee of 16 people, headed up by former trustee John MacPherson. The group includes former Gov. Matt Mead, as well as several students, faculty members and other representatives from across the state.
The committee will work with Georgia-based search firm Parker Executive Search and candidate recruiter and former UW president Dick McGinity to identify potential presidents. The committee will then forward along the names of no more than six semifinalist candidates to the board of trustees. That step is targeted to be completed by Feb. 6.
The full board of trustees will then interview those candidates in the following days. By the third week of February, the board is set to pick four or fewer candidates to bring to campus for visits and more interviews. The names of the candidates will be kept confidential until then, officials have said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.