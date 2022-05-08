Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds diminishing during the afternoon. High 64F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.