CODY (WNE) — Celebrity Kanye West has expanded his property ownership in Cody with the purchase of a business lot and building on Cody’s east side.
The recent buyer of Monster Lake Ranch outside of Cody is not only a Grammy-winning recording artist, he’s a Yeezy brand fashion designer and entrepreneur.
According to Forbes, his Adidas Yeezy label is expected to hit $1.5 billion in sales by the end of 2019.
How far his entrepreneurship ventures extend to Cody is yet to be seen. But West has purchased the Mountain Equipment property across the road from Fremont Motors where a temporary storage shed is set to go up as soon as possible.
The City of Cody Planning and Zoning Board on Tuesday approved site plans for a tan-colored, 4,800-square-foot prefabricated structure on a temporary basis.
“It’s intended to be in place for less than six months,” Todd Stowell, city planner, said.
He said the structure is for temporary storage of materials and merchandise related to apparel and music businesses that eventually will be conducted from a building on the property.
