PINEDALE – Two horse farm employees were arrested Feb. 24 in Maryland and taken into custody on Sublette County warrants for horse rustling and felony thefts in 2018 from Boulder Lake Lodge.
On Tuesday, Katherine A. Entsminger and Thomas W. Hickman agreed to be extradited to Wyoming, according to Sgt. Travis Bingham.
The couple was working at the Millhaven Horse Farm in Montgomery County, Maryland, from 2019 to the present and said they had worked at a Colorado cattle ranch before coming east.
Charges and arrest warrants were filed last December in Sublette County Circuit Court.
Entsminger, who came to work at Boulder Lake Lodge in September 2017, became manager in January 2018 and hired Hickman at that time.
According to court records: On April 28, 2018, Entsminger bought two registered quarter horse mares at the Billings Horse Sale with Boulder Lake Lodge money and registered herself as the owner of both.
Her first and Hickman’s only felony theft charges refer to Aug. 8, 2018, when the two were terminated and asked to leave, it says. The couple oversaw the horses’ move to a private pasture near Boulder and removed many items from lodge property to a private home. Each faces two felony horse rustling charges in connection with taking the horses.
Entsminger’s second felony theft charge relates to Nov. 13, 2017 to Aug. 11, 2018, when she allegedly used Boulder Lake Lodge accounts and cards to order items that were shipped to Iowa and Michigan addresses, according to Detective Travis Lanning’s affidavit. These included furnishings, jewelry, clothing, toys, chocolates, cosmetics and cubic zirconia wedding rings, it states.
On Aug. 11, 2018, the two allegedly took the horses, saddles and other items of Boulder Lake Lodge property with them.
