BUFFALO (WNE) — A Washington state man is dead as the result of a one-vehicle accident Aug. 14 on Interstate 90 east of Buffalo.
Steven E. Marshall, 70, of Poulsbo, Washington, was the passenger in a 2006 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Rebecca L. Marshall, 55, also of Poulsbo, according to a press release from
the Wyoming Highway Patrol. He was reportedly wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Troopers were dispatched to the scene at milepost 74 about 4:50 p.m. The Toyota was pulling a camper, which apparently started swaying from side to side, causing the driver to lose control, the release said. The vehicles left the road and overturned.
Steven Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rebecca Marshall, who was also wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was taken to Johnson County Memorial Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.
