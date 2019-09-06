JACKSON (WNE) — Surrounded by friends and family, two women sat shoulder-to-shoulder in a packed courtroom as a judge announced Mathew Seals’ prison sentence.
Teton County District Court Judge Timothy Day had the task of deciding two sentences Wednesday.
The two women’s cases were tried separately, although the charges against Seals in each were similar — various counts of aggravated assault, battery, strangulation and domestic battery.
“No other woman should have to endure the chronic psychological and physical harm Mathew Seals placed upon me and his other victims,” one of the victims told the judge. “It’s not a matter of if, but it’s a matter of when he hits his next girlfriend too hard, and she doesn’t wake up in the morning.”
In July, a jury convicted Seals on eight of the nine counts he was facing. The 34-year-old then pleaded guilty to another count of aggravated assault in the second case.
Over the past year, the court has heard violent stories and seen photos of injuries the women endured while dating Seals.
Day acknowledged a trend in violent behavior and the “gruesome injuries” Seals caused.
“The defendant has been on notice for years, and these are violent offenses,” Day said. “A substantial prison sentence is justified here.”
Day sentenced Seals to 6 to 10 years for the first case and 7 1/2 to 10 years in state prison on the second case. As part of the plea agreement, the sentences will run concurrently.
