RAWLINS (WNE) — Implicated in the alleged delivery of narcotics after he accompanied a confidential informant during a small meth buy, a Saratoga man could face as many as 40 years in prison.
Richard Doyle Thompson, 39, is set for his arraignment on Friday in district court. He faces one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance and one felony count of conspiracy to deliver. Each count also holds up to $25,000 in fines.
On April 10, Thompson, according to court records, was asked to unwittingly ride with the confidential informant because the alleged dealer – Albert M. “Beto” Contreras, 35, of Rawlins – refused to sell anything without a known person present.
Just days before this, on April 5, another suspect, Gabriel Kristana Dickenson, 24, Saratoga, was with the wired-for-sound informant when they allegedly purchased nearly a quarter ounce of meth from Contreras from an apartment complex on the 900 block of 8th Street in Rawlins.
Once another buy was arranged, Dickenson said she couldn’t accompany the informant this time because she had “her child.”
So Dickenson asked Thompson to go with the informant during the purchase, to which he allegedly agreed.
The two would eventually meet Contreras at a gas station at Walcott Junction. After the purchase, Thompson, according to court records, was then dropped back off at his residence in Saratoga, while the informant subsequently met with investigators at an undisclosed location and turned over about seven grams of what later tested positive for meth.
