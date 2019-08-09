SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Sheridan County Commissioners agreed to participate in the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Commercial Air Service Improvement Plan Tuesday by approving a memorandum of understanding between the county and the state agency by a 4-0 vote.
Commissioner Mike Nickel was not in attendance.
By participating in the plan, Sheridan County has agreed to let SkyWest Airlines — the provider WYDOT selected to service four of the state’s critical air service communities — replace the Denver Air Connection as the Sheridan County Airport’s commercial air service provider in January.
Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said the MOU the commissioners passed Tuesday is contingent on the city of Sheridan agreeing to share the costs of the agreement with SkyWest, as it has with the county’s previous contracts with DAC.
DAC took over as the Sheridan County Airport’s commercial service provider in 2015 and local officials have consistently praised the company for both its reliability and its efforts to grow the service each year.
WYDOT supported the local agreement with DAC with significant subsidies. However, in drafting the improvement plan, the agency decided it could attract better quality service by contracting one provider to serve several Wyoming airports, rather than subsidizing different providers across different communities.
If local officials wanted to keep DAC in Sheridan, they would have had to find a way to pay for the service without state assistance, which they decided would not have been feasible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.