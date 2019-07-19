PINEDALE (WNE) – A man who exposed a woman to allergens on June 8 and June 9, allegedly aware of her severe allergies and likelihood of a serious reaction, is charged with the felony of aggravated assault and battery.
Leonard R. Handy is also charged with second-degree sexual assault after allegedly having intercourse with the woman by causing her submission, court records show.
The two felony charges were filed in Ninth District Court on Wednesday, July 17, after Circuit Court Judge Haws found sufficient grounds at Handy’s July 8 preliminary hearing to bind the case over to the higher court.
Judge Haws set a cash-only bond of $50,000 and conditions that Handy go nowhere near the woman or her family.
The affidavit written by Sublette County Deputy Sinclair Streeter states that he assisted with a 911 call when the woman suffered severe respiratory distress after Handy allegedly “came into close contact with (the woman) without taking “normal precautions against her allergies.”
He allegedly did the same thing the day before and exposed the woman to allergens and, according to the deputy’s affidavit, took advantage of the woman’s health conditions to have intercourse with her.
The felony charge of aggravated assault and battery – knowingly or recklessly injuring another with a deadly weapon – carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine of not more than $10,000 or both. The felony charge of sexual assault in the second degree – causing submission that would prevent an ordinary person’s resistance – carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a fine of not more than $10,000 or both.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.