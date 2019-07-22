CHEYENNE (WNE) -– A Cheyenne man pleaded guilty last week in Laramie County District Court to aggravated assault and battery for punching his girlfriend and rupturing her spleen.
Thomas Estorga Jr., 37, pleaded guilty in accordance with a plea agreement that will result in three to seven years of incarceration imposed, but suspended for four years of probation. He will also have to apply to the drug court program.
Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said it’s important to note the new law that took effect July 1 limits probation to three years. Judge Peter Froelicher said this is true, except for extenuating circumstances that may be decided by the court.
Estorga’s probation length will be finalized at his sentencing, which Froelicher set for Oct. 24.
On Jan. 29, 2018, Estorga pulled the victim by her hair out of a friend’s residence when she was there alone with their child. The victim was able to escape, but Estorga also punched her in the eye.
On Feb. 2, 2018, the victim was admitted into the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center emergency room for a ruptured spleen. The victim had to have surgery on her spleen as a result of her injuries.
Earlier that day, she and Estorga were napping in the same bed when they got into an argument. Estorga began punching the victim and hit her in her arms and then in her side – the victim said this punch knocked the wind out of her, and she rated the pain as an eight out of 10.
