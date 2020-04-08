Attorney General Bridget Hill issued a warning Tuesday to people trying to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic in scams.
“My Consumer Protection Unit is actively monitoring Wyoming's marketplace for unlawful attempts to exploit the COVID-19 public health emergency," Hill said. "Typically, we do not identify the targets of our investigations or recipients of our demand letters. But rest assured, we are taking formal action to address unlawful business practices related to COVID-19, including unfair price increases of essential goods and false marketing of coronavirus cures.”
Consumers who observe such scams in Wyoming’s marketplace should report them by calling 307-777-6397, emailing ag.consumer@wyo.gov, or submitting formal consumer complaints tot he office.
