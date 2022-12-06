Gas prices continue to drop rapidly in Wyoming, nationwide
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 16.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 16.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.45 per gallon, while the highest was $4.19, a difference of $1.74 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 43 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on Dec. 5, 2022.
Former Powell resident celebrates 107th birthday
POWELL (WNE) — This was the prescription for a long life by former Powell resident Edna Scott when she turned 100 years old seven years ago: “Stay active and get outdoors in the fresh air,” she advised at the time in an interview with Tessa Baker of the Powell Tribune.
She added that it’s also good to eat wild meat.
Those words to live by have carried Edna Scott past her 107th birthday.
She turned 107 on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) and now lives in Bridger, Montana.
The Carbon County News of Red Lodge, Montana, said Edna is “spry and lively” and takes her landmark 107th in stride: “Yep, that’s getting up there,” she was quoted in the newspaper.
Scott was born to John and Iris Harris on Nov. 24, 1915, at Melstone, Montana. She milked cows on the family farm “and was outside more than inside,” growing up, she said on her 100th birthday. She went to beauty school after high school, then worked at a salon in Bridger.
At a dance one night in the early 1940s, she met Walt Scott of Powell who was serving in the U.S. Army. They were married on Christmas Day in 1943, before Walt shipped out to serve two and a half years overseas in World War II.
After the war, the couple made its home in Powell where Walt operated Scott’s Plumbing and Heating with his dad and brothers.
The couple enjoyed more than 50 years together before Walt’s death in the mid1990s.
Edna told friends at age 104 that she has never been hospitalized.
“I stay away from doctors, hospitals and drugs,” she confided then.
This story was published on Dec. 6, 2022.
Man arrested after fights at the Dollar
CODY (WNE) — A man from Nebraska was arrested and charged on Nov. 28 with battery and criminal trespass after allegedly getting into two fights and reentering the Silver Dollar Bar after being thrown out only a few minutes earlier.
Cody Police Officer Steven Bassett was dispatched to the Silver Dollar Bar around 10 p.m. after there were reports that Joseph R. Calvo, 25, had allegedly been fighting with the bouncer.
When he arrived on scene, Bassett observed Calvo had not only gotten into an altercation with the bouncer but also with another male at the bar.
Calvo was lying on his side on the floor near the bathroom entrances while the other male was standing above him with a pool stick.
The male had a “fresh abrasion” on his head and blood on his right cheek, allegedly due to Calvo’s punching him, the affidavit said.
“The male stated he was only trying to help the bouncer,” who had thrown Calvo out of the bar because he was making anti-gay remarks toward another person at the bar and was “bumping into tables and generally disturbing the crowd,” the affidavit said.
But Calvo returned to the bar and entered the men’s bathroom, where he met the male with whom he would later fight.
Calvo was arrested and taken to the Park County Detention Center.
“While en route to the detention center, Calvo made a comment that he ‘knows how you Greybull cops are,’” Bassett wrote in the affidavit. “Calvo was so intoxicated that he did not know which city he was in.”
After pleading not guilty to both charges, Calvo was given a $1,000 cash only bond, which he posted. He now faces a jury trial, which is currently scheduled for next year.
This story was published on Dec. 5, 2022.
Sheridan R&E Center donates 1,600 pounds of beans to Food Bank of Wyoming
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Last month the Food Bank of Wyoming, based in Casper, received a donation of nearly 1,600 pounds of dry beans from the University of Wyoming Sheridan Research & Extension Center.
A research farm like ShREC must maintain flexibility to meet new research needs, said ShREC Director Brian Mealor. Annual crops like dry beans assist with that flexibility and fit well into crop rotation plans.
“They also give us the opportunity to provide a resource such as the beans that were donated,” he commented.
After planting an extra acre or two of beans to test equipment, the farm team found itself with a surplus of pinto beans, with a few colorful assortments thrown in.
ShREC Farm Manager Daniel Smith decided to give them to someone who could use them.
Dry beans, including pinto beans, are a nutritious, protein-rich staple and hold up well during storage and transportation.
In the seed processing facility at ShREC, the harvested beans were run through the cleaner and the split beans were sorted from whole beans, then packaged into 39 40-pound bags for donation.
These bags will be distributed across the state by the Food Bank of Wyoming to their Hunger Relief Partners, including soup kitchens and senior centers where volunteers cook and serve a high volume of hot meals. Local partners, such as food pantries, may also choose to repackage the beans into smaller bags for distribution.
This story was published on Dec. 5, 2022.
