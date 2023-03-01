DOUGLAS — The oil and gas boom is on. Converse County oil and gas production continues to heat up and the county government has the numbers to back up the claim. And, from the appearance of multiple contributing factors it is not expected to slow down anytime soon.
Converse County Commission Vice Chairman Rick Grant said, “We definitely have a lot of development going on. We’re seeing more activity, plus the valuation of oil is up.”
County coffers are filling up again faster than expected, thanks to the increased prices of oil worldwide during several quarters last year.
“In calendar year 2021, oil and gas production in Converse County was valued at $2,067,781,519. In the calendar year 2022, through the month of November, oil and gas production in the county is estimated to be valued at $3,411,627,430, an increase of 64%,” explained Converse County Treasurer Joel Shell.
Shell said the county levies 12 mills for its general fund, so the anticipated ad valorem tax revenue from 2021 would have been $24.8 million.
The current estimate for 2022 would produce $40.9 million, reflecting the same 64% increase.
“For FY23, the commissioners budgeted $37.46 million in overall general fund revenue and $23.1 million for all property taxes collections. As of Jan. 31, we’ve collected $63.1 million in all revenue and $ 52.89 million in property taxes, placing us at 168% of budgeted revenue. I’m projecting we will collect 212% of what we budgeted by the end of the fiscal year. Since ad valorem mineral taxes are now being paid monthly, we’re already experiencing this increase in higher-than-expected revenues for Fiscal Year 2023,” he said in an email Feb. 24.
Much of the additional revenue, according to Shell, is due to the status of mineral taxes that were deferred as part of the transition to monthly payments.
“The legislature deferred the second half of the 2021 mineral taxes (calendar year 2020 production) and all of the 2022 mineral tax (2021 production). Those taxes are due in 8% increments beginning December 2023 and ending in December 2035. Converse County deferred $125 million in property taxes, due to all taxing entities in the county, mostly schools.
"We expected companies that were allowed to defer their tax payments to defer them. However, as of Jan. 31, mineral companies have paid $84.9 million of the deferred total, or 67.8%. (Converse) county’s share of that would be roughly $17 million,” Shell said.
Shell also noted that the payment of deferred taxes has varied widely across the state.
“In Campbell County, only 34% of their deferred taxes have been paid, and Carbon has only received 2%. Anecdotally, it seems to depend on the size of the operators in the county, with large companies paying the deferred liability and smaller companies choosing to use the deferral and pay in the 8% increments. In any event, it’s been difficult to predict.”
Indeed, it appears that going into 2023, oil and gas activity related to new oil wells in Converse County began to pick up in the first quarter.
In the first part of March, Anschutz Exploration Corporation has numerous applications into the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) seeking permits to drill horizontal wells in the Parkman formation.
And they’re not the only energy companies investing in energy in Converse County.
Anadarko E&P Onshore has multiple permit applications in at WOGCC, too, for a plethora of horizontal wells in the Mowry, Niobrara and Turner formations.
Continental Resources has several permit applications in as well with WOGCC requesting permission to drill additional horizontal wells in the Sussex formation.
In February, the well permit numbers appeared to be lower than March’s figures, but still substantial. WOGCC listed additional well permit applications from Anadarko, Continental and Anschutz, who all applied for permission to drill additional wells in various Converse County formations.
In January, however, according to WOGCC’s publication notifying the public of the upcoming business to be conducted before the entity for the month, there were zero permit applications for new wells.
WOGCC will review the permit applications March 14 in Casper.
For the later half of 2022, WOGCC did not post the monthly supervisor’s reports online as had previously been normal protocol.
However, everything appears to be up to date at present. In the most recent report (released mid-February), the commission said there were 21 active rigs in Wyoming; eight in Converse, seven in Campbell, three in Laramie, two in Sublette and one in Sweetwater counties.
ENVERUS (formerly drillinginfo.com) reported a daily North American active rig count of 816 Feb. 27. Baker Hughes’ data showed 753 rigs Feb. 24, which is 103 rigs more than a year ago, according to its website, https://rigcount. bakerhughes.com.
Oil prices on Monday, Feb. 27, mid-afternoon were as follows: WTI Crude (West Texas Intermediate), $75.23; Brent Crude, $81.98; Murban Crude, $83.60; and OPEC Basket, $82.04.
This story was published on Mar. 1, 2023.
