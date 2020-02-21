PINEDALE (WNE) — A partnership between the Sublette Center and Sublette County Rural Health Care District (SCRHCD) to form a new hospital district and build a critical access hospital and long-term care facility received support from the Board of County Commissioners at its Feb. 18 meeting.
Two motions passed unanimously by the four members present – Chairman David Burnett, Tom Noble, Mack Rawhouser and Doug Vickrey. Joel Bousman was attending meetings in Cheyenne.
The first motion approved “up to $20 million for construction of a new long-term care facility” and deeded the Marbleton/Big Piney and Pinedale clinics to a “new hospital district.”
The first motion is conditional on voter approval for a hospital district on a November 2020 ballot and a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Sublette Center and SCRHCD to form this district.
A “reversion clause” was included to return the clinics to the county in case the clinics do not meet certain goals set by the commissioners at a later date, Burnett explained.
“Our support in the form of a motion is what we need to do to help the MOU progress in a positive manner and continue the momentum,” said Noble.
“This is our opportunity to do what we wanted to do for a long time – to put (a hospital district) up to the electorate and let them decide,” said Burnett.
