Woman sentenced to prison in husband’s death
RIVERTON (WNE) — Convicted of manslaughter for her husband’s death, BenniLee Strock was sentenced Tuesday to 15-20 years in prison.
The 40-year-old Pavillion woman, who was 39 when she committed the crime, had been drinking with her husband on Christmas Eve 2020. The pair returned home, quarreling, and Strock stabbed her husband, Jeffrey Strock, once in the shoulder area of his back, and once in his chest.
“I hope on your own time, you will find it in your hearts to forgive me, as I have loved and still love Jeffrey, and miss him every day,” said Strock during her sentencing hearing in Fremont County District Court on Tuesday morning.
She said she was addressing everyone in the courtroom. The gallery was full with family from both sides, including at least one of Strock’s four sons, and the late Jeffrey Strock’s mother.
“I am ready to face the consequences that lie before me… to accept it with responsibility and accountability.”
Strock had pleaded guilty to manslaughter Sept. 21. She was charged initially with second degree murder. However, she received a plea agreement after District Court Judge Marv Tyler removed her murder confession from the pool of evidence due to an error in the deliverance of her Miranda rights.
“When Jeffrey Strock was stabbed, the first thing the defendant did was take that knife and put it in the sink,” said Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun.
LeBrun argued for the maximum term of sentencing for the manslaughter charge, 15-20 years.
———
Natural gas company to resume drilling
PINEDALE (WNE) — With immediate demands high for domestic energy, PureWest Energy plans to resume its drilling operations in the Pinedale Anticline in the next couple of weeks, using local contractors wherever possible.
PureWest is the rebranded name for Ultra Resources, which bought out and accumulated the vast majority of Anticline oil and gas holdings.
On Wednesday, Dec. 8, PureWest CEO Chris Valdez announced the private company’s return-to-drilling plans to bring 14 new natural gas wells online “and prioritize local contractor support for the drilling project.”
“In response to the rising demand for U.S.-produced energy and the upcoming winter season, PureWest plans to drill for a 6-month minimum term, with deployments beginning mid-December 2021,” he said in a release.
So far PureWest has contracted one rig – a Calgary-based Ensign’s low-emission natural-gas-powered rig.
“The PureWest team looks forward to working with local partners to meet growing domestic and global demand for responsible and reliable natural gas,” Valdez said.
PureWest Senior Vice President Kelly Bott affirmed the operator’s commitment.
“We are getting contracts for service companies in place and have reached out to several local companies,” she said Thursday. “We plan to use as many local people as possible for this work and are working hard to navigate supply chain and labor pool issues. We will be monitoring market conditions and well performance as we look to make decisions about future drilling plans.”
———
Sheridan, Johnson county judge appointed to Supreme Court
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Judge John Fenn of Sheridan and Johnson counties’ 4th Judicial District Court to Wyoming’s Supreme Court Thursday. Fenn’s appointment fills the open seat left by the retirement of Justice Michael Davis.
Fenn was appointed to the 4th Judicial District Court in 2007 and handily retained by popular vote in 2008, 2014 and 2020. He’s known for a firm but fair approach to court proceedings and often the first in the courtroom to wish down-on-their-luck criminal defendants future success.
Fenn has also received considerable acclaim from the Wyoming Bar Association’s biannual judicial advisory reports, for which attorneys rate judges’ knowledge of the law, courtesy and other courtroom-relevant factors. Fenn received above average ratings in all categories on the WBA’s 2014 poll, 2016 poll, 2018 poll and 2020 poll (records were not available prior to 2014). WBA’s judicial advisory reports most laud Fenn’s “integrity and ethics to carry out the duties of the judicial office.”
After graduating from law school, Fenn quickly found work at Yonkee & Toner, LLP in Sheridan, where he went on to represent clients before municipal and district courts, the Wyoming Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court.
Fenn was also recently elected to serve, along with two others, on Wyoming's new chancery court, focusing on statewide business and trust cases.
