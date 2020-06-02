RIVERTON (WNE) — The suspect in a Thursday shooting in Lander has been apprehended, officials said Friday.
The victim was transported for medical treatment “a short time” after the shooting was reported at about 5:50 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Jefferson Street in Lander.
Officials could not discuss the victim’s condition Friday, but they confirmed that he is not deceased.
Witnesses said the victim was transported from the scene by ambulance.
Police were actively looking for the suspect on Thursday, according to radio traffic, but he was located Friday afternoon.
He was identified on the police radio as Michael Ryan Kendall.
Officials also were heard saying he may be armed with an assault rifle.
The person who reported the incident early Thursday said a silver passenger car and a black truck were following each other, with subjects in each vehicle “possibly shooting at each other.”
The LPD said officers responded to the area and did not locate any shooting victims.
But officers later received a report about a possible shooting victim who was located outside of city limits on North Second Street.
“Officers were able to locate the shooting victim, and the victim was transported for medical treatment,” a police statement reads.
