The death of an older Laramie County man has been linked to coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the death, which occurred in late March, brought to 701 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been connected to COVID-19 since the first case was detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
The department said the man was hospitalized for treatment of the illness and had health conditions recognized as putting people at higher risk of severe coronavirus symptoms.
Meanwhile, the number of active coronavirus cases reported in Wyoming on Tuesday remained below 400, increasing by 50 on Tuesday to total 398.
