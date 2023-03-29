We shouldn't be making it harder to participate in the democratic process
From the March 26 Casper Star-Tribune:
Let’s say sometime next summer you look at the candidates running for office in your hometown. You review the slate of hopefuls and decide that your political party no longer best represents your beliefs. Or perhaps there is a candidate running who you feel is particularly unsuited for the job. So you decide to change your party registration to vote accordingly.
Or you don’t. Because under a new Wyoming law, you must decide which party to support before you know who’s actually running. The law is designed to eliminate crossover voting, the practice in Wyoming of (usually) Democrats changing their party to participate in the Republican primary. But the law goes farther than that. It effectively tells voters: It’s less important who you vote for than the party you support.
The reason for that is simple. The authors of the crossover voting ban decided you shouldn’t be able to change your party affiliation after the candidate filing period ends. That means you won’t necessarily know who is running before you must decide which camp to join. And that, in turn, means you’re really deciding which team to root for, rather than seeing what players they have first.
That might not be a huge problem for voters who are hard right or hard left. Those voters aren’t likely to flip, except in rare circumstances like last year’s historic — and incredibly unusual — Wyoming House race between Liz Cheney and Harriet Hageman. But voters whose views are more moderate may indeed decide that one slate of candidates better represents their beliefs this time around. Now, however, they’ll no longer have the option to change their registration and support those people after the filing period ends.
Crossover voting has long been the scorn of Wyoming’s far right, who believe it’s the reason that our governors have tended to be in the mold of traditional Republicans like Matt Mead and Mark Gordon rather than the more polarizing Ron DeSantis and Kristi Noem. But there is scant evidence that crossover voting has done anything but increase participation in our democratic process. In Gordon’s first election, which is often cited as an example of why a ban on crossover voting is needed, his victory over more conservative opponents had more to do with the fact that so many of them split the far-right vote than any left-wing meddling. And if crossover voting was such an effective tool, then why did Cheney get trounced last year, even though Democrats crossed over in record numbers?
The irony, of course, is that the crossover voting ban could serve to simply moderate the GOP — an anathema to the same people who drove the ban into law. It’s likely that many Democrats will simply register and vote Republican from now on, since doing so doesn’t limit their ability to vote blue in the general election, but does allow them to take part in Wyoming’s more contested primary races.
But perhaps the greater concern is that of voter participation. There is no evidence that Wyoming’s election system has fraud, malfeasance or any other integrity issue. None of the politicians pushing these fears have offered any evidence, and all seem to be comfortable with the results of their own elections. But the steps they’ve offered to solve a nonexistent problem, such as banning drop boxes, limiting early voting or restricting when you can change your party, all serve to make it harder for voters to participate in the democratic process.
Voters should ask why this is. Why do certain politicians want to pursue policies that create obstacles to democratic participation? Why aren’t they encouraging a larger and more representative electorate? Perhaps it’s because their true aim isn’t about what’s best for democracy, but what’s best for their own party. And in doing so, they’ve forgotten what their priorities should be. We’re not Republicans and Democrats first. We’re Americans.
Time to rethink food insecurity fight
From the March 27 Cody Enterprise:
As the battle against food insecurity evolves, the way we support charities has to shift as well.
From 2021 to 2022, the number of individual Cody Cupboard users jumped by 172% to just under 4,000.
Those numbers are jaw dropping and unfortunately unlikely to fall – at least not by much – in 2023. According to the USDA, food prices saw a 9.9% increase in 2022. Initial estimates predict food prices will increase by 7.5% in 2023.
Already, the pantry has had to change how it puts food on its shelves, including reducing selections of certain items, Cupboard board chair Dan Schein said. They haven’t yet had to restrict how much food patrons can take or limit how often they can visit. But if usage continues to significantly outpace donations, those hard decisions are imminent.
As inflation and other financial pressures make it harder for many to put food on the table, local pantries like the Cupboard and Mannahouse are not seeing a “normal” increase in usage. There are multiple variables that have led to soaring food prices, many of which are beyond our control. But what we can control is how we address the problem in our community.
Local governments across the country have seen a recent influx of American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The county has received $6 million already, with another $6 million expected in the near future. Perhaps there’s no better way to allocate some of those funds than to help local organizations address food insecurity.
It’s possible the county has enough ARPA funds to help offset the additional expenses while also setting funds aside for an endowment that could help ensure the viability of our local food pantries. And we encourage the county to research that option as it sets its budget for the next fiscal year. We are grateful for the generosity of local governments like the city of Cody, which owns the Cody Cupboard building and leases it to the organization for free. When we all pitch in, our community is stronger.
Like Mahatma Ghandi said, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.”
Now’s our time to measure up.
— By Stephen Dow
Cody continues to make progress
From the March 22 Cody Enterprise:
Today’s issue of the Cody Enterprise contains the 2023 Progress Edition.
One thing is evident: Cody is in great shape.
The construction industry and related businesses are alive and well despite increasing interest rates.
Retail stores and restaurants have recovered from the pandemic, and new and exciting retail stores and dining establishments have emerged.
Travel and entertainment businesses are operating at a high level.
The arts have always been a strong element in Cody’s culture and are every bit as vital today.
Cody folks have placed great importance on the future and the betterment of society. That priority is displayed in the institutions featured in the Progress Edition.
Perhaps the most noticeable element is the health care industry in Cody.
Without a doubt, Cody is the leading health care provider in northwest Wyoming.
Cody Regional Health leads the way, but many other health care providers call Cody home.
The presence of a high-level health care industry in Cody is important for a number of reasons. Of course, the availability of convenient, excellent care is foremost. Additionally, health care is an economic bonus for the city.
The industry employs a great number of people with above-average financial compensation. Health care is a clean, environmentally friendly industry.
With the addition of First Flight of Wyoming – a partnership between Cody Regional Health and SCL Health/St. Vincent’s Healthcare of Billings – coming in a few months, rapid service for outlying communities will be available.
Cody has much to celebrate.
Take some time to peruse the Progress Edition and learn what Cody has to offer.
— By John Malmberg
It's time to solve Teton Pass tractor-trailer safety violations
From the March 22 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
Two Fridays ago, hundreds of commuters were delayed for more than six hours when a tractor-trailer became stuck in the westbound lane of Teton Pass during the afternoon rush, blocking traffic late into the evening.
Every day Teton Pass sees at least one large commercial tractor-trailer illegally traveling on Highway 22 during its seasonal closure from Nov. 15 to April 1, and oftentimes there are several trucks with trailers stalled on the steep grade while pulling heavy loads. Avalanches and weather-related closures are difficult enough for the Wyoming Department of Transportation to manage, and these preventable blockages from heavy trailers and ensuing road closures need to end.
Commuters have grown increasingly stressed by the high likelihood of disruption of travel to work or home. Many regularly voice their frustrations on social media, citing stories of missed shifts and wages, families returning home late for dinner, kids missing their bedtimes or a close call with an overweight vehicle.
Local and state law enforcement have seen a significant increase in commercial trailer traffic on Highway 22 during the snowy season closure, but even the maximum citations aren’t enough to slow the problem. Hundreds of trailers are violating the posted closure, but only 20% to 30% are stopped and cited. This isn’t only about inconvenience; it’s about safety. A 60,000-pound vehicle careening out of control down an icy 10% grade is a recipe for death.
Since 22 is a Wyoming highway, the problem calls for a Wyoming legislative solution. What is it going to take? Are lawmakers waiting for a tragic passenger car fatality with photos of the deceased to finally get engaged on this topic? In the 2022 budget session, Jackson’s state Sen. Mike Gierau proposed an automated ticketing solution that would cite every photographed trailer, but his colleagues wouldn’t support the law because of privacy fears.
Decades-old tools like large digital signs, digital map closure notifications and small flashing lights aren’t improving the problem.
We propose two solutions: much harsher penalties, including significantly larger fines that escalate based on trailer weight, mandatory incarceration, and a more robust port of entry on the west side of Teton Pass with a 24-hour law enforcement presence. If trailers had a required stopping point, along with a safe and sufficient place to turn around, they could be redirected to legal and safe routes.
It’s time for real change on Teton Pass. Commuter access and safety should be top priority. Commercial trailer traffic has no place on the pass during winter closures. The facts from WYDOT speak for themselves. Crowdsourced reporting on social media has bolstered visibility of the problem. It’s time for action.
The Joint Transportation, Highway and Military Affairs Committee should draft strengthened laws with increased penalties for violators in the upcoming interim session. Drivers of the hundreds of thousands of vehicle trips over Teton Pass each winter will be anxiously awaiting both better laws and supporting appropriations for additional infrastructure and enforcement from the Legislature and Gov. Mark Gordon.
Current NCAA rules killing college sports
From the March 23 Lovell Chronicle:
This week came the devastating, but perhaps not unexpected, news that Wyoming Cowboys basketball star Graham Ike had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a relatively new system that allows players to pack up and leave their current school to seek perceived greener pastures.
That system, along with the recent ability of “amateur” players to receive money for the use of their image on apparel or in marketing, is ruining college sports, especially at a mid-major school like Wyoming.
Ike is the latest of eight UW players who have entered the portal following Wyoming’s disappointing season that saw the Pokes go 9-22 after being picked second in the Mountain West Conference before the season. He didn’t play a single game this season following an off-season injury, but fans and the coaching staff stuck with him. With the season heading downhill, coach Jeff Linder could have essentially pushed the young player back into the lineup, but he held off to let Ike’s injury fully heal and not harm his future in professional basketball. After all, there was always next year.
Well, apparently no good deed goes unpunished. Cowboy fans had hoped they could build around Ike next year, despite the defection of seven others and two graduations. He was a player to build around, averaging 19.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore – and a sure attraction to those thinking about playing at Wyoming. After the initial defections, Ike remained and even did a community event in Cheyenne last week. Hopes increased. This guy was different. The coach had stood by him, and he was standing by the coach.
But on the day Coach Linder attended his father’s funeral in Colorado, Ike announced he was leaving, entering the portal, abandoning Wyoming and his coach. Terrible timing, to be sure.
On the one hand, who can blame him? All of the players who joined the team with Ike three years ago, his friends and teammates, had left.
Three PAC-12 transfers left a few weeks ago, but the team soldiered on, seemingly with better chemistry and drive, winning a few games down the stretch led by the team workhorse, sixth-year (with a medical redshirt and COVID rules) senior Hunter Maldonado. Maldonado, along with fellow “super senior” Hunter Thompson of Pine Bluffs, were the epitome of loyalty, spending their entire athletic careers at Wyoming, almost unheard of in this day and age of freedom of movement. Perhaps they would be the example that led others to stay.
Nope. As soon as the season ended and the portal opened, two players entered the portal, then another, and another – and finally Ike.
It appears that something is terribly wrong in Paradise. Sure, a few could be expected to leave, perhaps move closer to home, but nearly the whole team, including six who were starters during their careers?
It’s easy to blame the coach, and many so-called “fans” on internet comment boards have piled on, casting blame on Linder during his time of greatest despair. Can you imagine losing your father and 10 kids you recruited, coached and mentored -- for years in most cases, all in a two-week span?
Linder isn’t for everyone. He has said that himself. He demands hard work, discipline and total buy-in from his players. He’s old school in that way. UW football coach Craig Bohl is similar in his approach.
Other speculation revolves around players being able to go to bigger schools to attract NIL – name, image, likeness – money. At Power 5 schools, players can make tens of thousands of dollars from their name and number being used for marketing and apparel sales. But how many players from Wyoming will be able to move on and cash in at, say, Clemson? Very few, we would guess.
What we do know is that the new rules are extremely damaging to a small school like UW. It used to be that a player had to sit out a year if he or she transferred, but now a player can leave at the drop of a hat. That’s extremely harmful to a school like Wyoming, which has always prided itself in being a “developmental school,” taking in a diamond in the rough and polishing that athlete into a top performing player. Indeed, there are more than a dozen Wyoming “diamonds” playing in the NFL including star Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
We get it. Players were unfairly restricted from moving, and schools were raking in millions in T-shirt sales using the star players’ name and number. But there has to be a limit, some kind of reasonable restrictions put in place. Even many pro leagues have a salary cap.
Now, in both football and men’s basketball, the fear is that Wyoming will recruit the unsung kid, develop him and refine him so he can simply walk away. Are the days of top-notch talent staying at UW gone? It sure appears we’re heading that way, although the second year of the transfer portal was much kinder to Bohl and the football team than the first year.
What UW and its coaches must learn to do is play the game as best they can. They must do a better job helping the players seek opportunities with NIL money while also learning to play the transfer portal better and better themselves. There is going to be turnover under the new rules. Wyoming must get with the times.
But for poor, beleaguered Wyoming fans, it’s really difficult to get behind teams always starting over, with many new names on the roster every season. Fans will simply have to support the name on the front of the jersey rather than the name on the back. The days of four-year stars may be largely over. And that’s unfortunate.
Cody airport a good resource for Big Horn Basin
From the March 23 Powell Tribune:
For me, not much beats the feeling of looking down from a little plane window to see the recognizable, snaking blue of the South Fork of the Shoshone River.
Flying into Cody yesterday, a day late yet hours of sleep short at the end of a longer-than-expected spring break trip, it was a relief to land so close to our home outside Ralston. (Not that I can complain too much about plane troubles forcing me to spend more time on vacation)
My trip came soon after the disappointing news that Delta is once again not returning to service the airport this summer, which means Salt Lake City remains a long drive or flight from Billings away.
And let’s not forget, just a few years ago we even had flights to Chicago in the summer as well.
It’s frustrating that Sky Blue (the regional Delta affiliate) has decided it’s not worth it to resume its flights here in the summer, when once it was the primary carrier for the airport. I understand it’s a business and sometimes even minimum revenue guarantees don’t sweeten the pot enough, but I have a sense that if more service was offered, it might lead to more Big Horn Basin residents who had resigned themselves to flying out of Billings giving Cody another try.
Regardless, my family enjoyed landing just 15 minutes from home. And when you’re bleary-eyed from lack of sleep and far too many hours in an airport, the last thing you want is an hour and a half drive between you and home.
So, even with United flights from Denver the only game in town right now, I for one am still pleased to have a commercial airport right in Park County. Just forgive me if I swear off plane travel in general for a while, I need some sleep.
— By Zac Taylor
WTE offers thumbs up and down 3-25-23
From the March 25 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Governor letting bills become law without his signature is cowardly
DOWN to Gov. Mark Gordon for letting bills that he knows will be harmful to Wyoming — both now and in the future — become law without his signature.
The first was House Bill 103, which prevents voters from changing their party affiliation after the candidate filing period begins, as well as for two weeks before general elections. In a March 2 letter to House Speaker Albert Sommers, the governor acknowledged that “the bill adds uncertainty to the voting process” and “the changes from this adjustment to Wyoming law will cause some confusion in the coming primary.”
As disappointing as that decision was, though, we had no idea that the worst was yet to come. On March 17, he sent two letters to Secretary of State Chuck Gray, outlining his reasons for not signing two more controversial bills, but not vetoing them, either.
In the first, he said that instead of resolving the issue that has tied up the previous anti-abortion “trigger ban” in the courts, House Bill 152, the “Life is a Human Right Act,” would “instead complicate and delay the resolution of these central and foundational constitutional questions” related to the right of Wyomingites to make their own health care decisions.
He went on to say that there were inconsistencies between HB 152 and Senate File 109, which he signed into law to prevent chemical abortions, that “may be problematic.” And he said that, ultimately, the question of whether abortion is health care should be decided by the voters in the form of a constitutional amendment.
Still, HB 152 became law immediately without his signature. Sure enough, less than a week later, this law was temporarily blocked by the same Teton County judge who prevented the previous one from taking effect.
Gov. Gordon saved his most scathing criticism for Senate File 133, “Student Eligibility for Interscholastic Sports.” After stating that he supports the goal of fairness in competitive girls sports, he wrote that he is concerned that the ban on transgender student-athletes contained in SF 133 is “overly draconian, is discriminatory without attention to individual circumstances or mitigating factors, and pays little attention to fundamental principles of equality.”
He added that the bill sends a “harmful message that these (transgender) individuals and their families do not deserve the same opportunities as others. Messages like these, whether explicit or implicit, can have a devastating impact on the mental health and well-being of individuals who already face significant discrimination and marginalization.”
The letter continues for two more pages, noting that transgender youth have higher rates of suicide, that the current system of addressing fairness in competitive sports is working and that there is a high likelihood that this bill will be challenged in court. (Online WTE readers can read the full letters for themselves.)
What’s missing was any acknowledgement that bills like these give our youth (both trans and cisgender) yet another reason to leave the state and never return. What the anti-abortion letter failed to recognize is that students training to become doctors would rather pay off their debt than return to Wyoming and work it off.
So, why not veto these bills? What (or who) is Gov. Gordon afraid of? As a second-term governor, he can’t run for re-election again. Does he have unspoken political aspirations and is unwilling to anger the state’s far-right Republicans? Or are the statements made in these letters just lip service, meant to appease those who are upset with his decisions and to place the blame back on the lawmakers who passed the bills in the first place?
It’s as if he’s afraid of making one side or the other upset, but what he ends up doing is making both sides dislike him.
Does Gov. Gordon really think it makes a difference to those who are impacted by the legislation whether his name was on it or not? The reality is that letting a bill become law without the governor’s signature shows a lack of integrity and an unwillingness to stand up for what he believes in. Either sign the bill or veto it — to do otherwise is cowardly, plain and simple.
County votes bode well for the future of the Wyoming Republican Party
UP to Laramie County Republicans for rejecting the extremists and supporting reasonable members of their party during last weekend’s Central Committee leadership elections, and to Uinta County GOP members for doing the same earlier this month.
We’ve said for several years that it’s time for less-radical members of the state’s dominant party to reassume leadership at the state level. Although the state’s two largest counties have remained more moderate as the state party’s leaders became more radical, it’s good to see the tide turning in other places, including Lincoln and Fremont counties.
Could this be a sign of normalcy to come? For the future of Wyoming, we certainly hope so.
Attorney general needs to open up public access to advisory opinions
DOWN to Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill for refusing to publicly release any advisory opinions she has provided to other governmental entities during the four-plus years she’s been in the position.
In a Sunshine Week article by the Associated Press, it was revealed that she’s not alone. Her counterparts in other states — including Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Vermont — have been withholding opinions since at least 2020, and states like Utah, Rhode Island and Massachusetts have no opinions available online at all.
Since most of these opinions are offering recommendations to other governmental bodies or officials, the public deserves to know what kind of advice they’re getting from the state’s chief legal counsel.
Lifelong Cheyenne blood donor deserves our admiration and appreciation
UP to Cheyenne resident Howard Dykes, an O-negative blood donor, who gave his 312th lifetime donation at the Vitalant Blood Donation Center on March 14. That amounts to 39 gallons over 60 years.
Due to scarring that now blocks access to his veins, he said this was his last donation. In talking with him about it, he seemed disappointed about not being able to make it to 40 gallons, but proud of what he had done — and rightly so.
Our hats are off to Mr. Dykes for his generosity and lifesaving gifts through the years. (For anyone interested in following in his footsteps, head to vitalant.org for information about how to donate blood, plasma or platelets, which are always in high demand.)
David Adler: Vulnerable to indictment, Trump’s cases subject to the law
Former President Donald Trump has said he expects to be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury any day now. Although widely anticipated, there is no certainty that he will be indicted by grand jurors in New York or, for that matter, by citizens serving on grand juries in Washington or Atlanta, led by prosecutors examining, respectively, his potential obstruction of justice of a federal investigation involving the “Mar-a-Lago Papers” or his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Trump’s supporters in Congress and those scattered across the country decry the investigations as “witch hunts” and acts of “political persecution.” Many others, however, rightly support them as critical to the defense of the rule of law.
Whether Trump is indicted in any of these cases should turn on a simple question: Is there probable cause to believe that he committed the crimes for which he is charged? There are no grounds, in history or law, to suggest that a former president should be held to a standard different than that applied to all other citizens. In fact, there are no legal or historical grounds to suggest special standards for a sitting president.
In the Constitutional Convention, no delegate argued for a presidential privilege, which is hardly surprising given the drafters’ commitment to eliminating all vestiges of monarchical prerogatives. The royal prerogative, James Wilson observed, was irrelevant to the creation of a republican form of government. Wilson, second in importance to James Madison as an architect of the Constitution, summed up the views of his colleagues when he told the Pennsylvania Ratification Convention that “not a single privilege is annexed to his [a president’s] character.”
Doubts about presidential vulnerability to indictment are swept away by Article I, Section 3, Clause 6, which addresses the authority of the Senate to try all impeachments and provides that “the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to law.” That provision was inserted in the Constitution to avoid claims that a president, having been convicted by the Senate in an impeachment trial, is therefore immune from criminal prosecution by virtue of the protection against double jeopardy. The Senate trial is focused on the issue of removal from office and potential prohibition of further service on behalf of the United States. Failure by the Senate to impeach a president has no bearing on decisions made by criminal justice officials.
The Convention’s rejection of presidential immunity from criminal indictment is confirmed by the fact that there is no language in the Constitution that affords it. The framers certainly knew how to confer immunity when they wanted to do it. The only provision for immunity from prosecution is that which is granted to Congress in Article I, section 6: “The Senators and Representatives. . . shall in all Cases, except Treason, Felony and Breach of the Peace, be privileged from Arrest during their Attendance at the Session of their respective Houses, and in going to and returning from the same.” Since the framers knew how to, and did, spell out immunity, the logical inference is that no immunity exists where none is mentioned.
Since a sitting president is not immune from indictment there is no reason to exalt the treatment of a former president. And, even if — speaking purely hypothetically — a sitting president were immune from indictment by virtue of the structure of the office and the attendant duties and responsibilities of the executive, those factors certainly do not apply to an ex-president.
Americans are divided on the desirability, wisdom and merits of indicting a former president. The question of a grand jury indictment of former President Trump should turn on the same evidentiary standards applied to other citizens. As Wilson told his colleagues in Pennsylvania, there is “not a single privilege annexed” to the character of a president and, by inference, an ex-president.
In their creation of the presidency, the framers sought to cut all connections to the Royal Prerogative of the English kingship. They institutionalized and constitutionally confined the executive power, which King James I declared was inherent in the king by virtue of his royalty and not his office. The American system was designed in part to overcome the personalization of executive power and the principle that the king was above the law. In their replacement of personal rule with the rule of law, the framers rejected the historical admiration of the executive and the claims of personal authority that at least since the Middle Ages, in one form or another, had conceived of executive rights as innate, that they were derived not from the office but, we could say, from the blood and bone of the man.
At the time of the Philadelphia Convention, executive power across the world was personal, not juridical. For their part, the framers tried to transform personal rule into a matter of law and to subordinate the executive to constitutional commands and prescriptions. In a word, they were intent on establishing the rule of law, which meant the president was subject to the same laws, in the same manner, as all other citizens. That principle applies to former presidents as well.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
