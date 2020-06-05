CHEYENNE (WNE) — When TBC Manufacturing lost its local supplier for heat treating, owners Jeff and Karri Siebert saw an opportunity to bring those services in house and to escape Colorado’s strict policies, which Jeff said were friendlier toward marijuana users than small businesses.
After extensive conversations with Cheyenne LEADS – the economic development corporation for Cheyenne and Laramie County – the Sieberts decided Cheyenne was the place to continue growing their three-generation family business that began in Fountain, Colorado.
The 32-year-old tool and die manufacturing company will build a brand new facility that’s about 20,000 square feet in the Cheyenne Business Parkway. The Sieberts joined local leaders and elected officials Thursday afternoon to break ground on the project.
“This is the kind of business that we’d like to have in Cheyenne,” Laramie County Commissioner Buck Holmes said. “It’s what you would call a small business, it’s family oriented, and I really welcome them to our great community.”
Initially, bringing TBC Manufacturing to Cheyenne began with a stroke of luck.
Commissioner Holmes knew a guy from tractor pulling who knew the Sieberts and passed along the message they wanted to leave Colorado. Holmes reached out to the TBC owners and helped connect them with Cheyenne LEADS, which began working on the project in March 2019.
According to Greg, the family values they saw in Cheyenne were the selling point for relocating their business.
