Wyoming must look forward if it wants a sustainable future
From the Sept. 11 Casper Star-Tribune:
Wyoming doesn’t need another warning that we can no longer rely on the fossil fuel industry to propel our economy and pay the lion’s share of our government services. We’ve seen for years growth in renewables like wind and solar. Coal plants are retiring in favor of cleaner sources of energy. The market is responding to climate change with innovation that will reduce our country’s dependence on carbon-based fuels to power our cars, our homes and our industries.
Earlier this month, we saw yet another sign of the change that is coming, regardless of whether our state is ready to acknowledge it. A federal judge in Wyoming ruled the Biden administration could postpone new oil and gas leasing until it completes an evaluation of the sales’ impact on the environment, including on the climate. That decision follows two separate court rulings that restricted new federal coal leasing pending further environmental review.
There will be an impulse now among some in Wyoming to respond with new pledges to fight the federal government, environmental groups and others. Cynical voices will suggest that simply defeating President Joe Biden at the ballot box in two years and restoring Republican control in Congress will solve our problems. But while a political change might provide a short-term boost to the fossil fuel industry, the reality is the market has already spoken. And its words aren’t likely to change anytime soon.
That’s not to say we should dismiss oil and gas or even coal. The latter will continue to supply power for years, the former, for decades. But the long-term trends are real. Viewing this as a fight we can win through recalcitrance will rob Wyoming of an opportunity to transition to a more stable future. Resistance is not a substantive response. Fear is not a strategy.
And climate change is real. The same politicians that told you that it didn’t exist 15 years back told you 10 years ago that it wasn’t human-caused. Now they are telling you that it does exist and is human caused, but we shouldn’t move too fast in addressing it. But the reality is Wyoming, as the nation’s least populated state, doesn’t have the power to dictate the speed at which our nation and the world respond to a warming planet. We can simply adapt and innovate or be left behind.
So, what does that look like in practice? It means focusing on real innovation rather than a rear-guard struggle. That means being open to Wyoming as a place for wind and solar to flourish, as well as nuclear projects like the one being proposed in Kemmerer. Yes, Wyoming is working on innovation in energy, but usually in the context of fossil fuels like coal. We can continue in those efforts, but must be willing to listen to ideas that occur outside that paradigm. That includes innovation outside the energy sector. Forward thinking should be a byproduct of every division of the University of Wyoming and the state’s system of community colleges.
What we can’t keep doing is looking back. Former Gov. Matt Mead was noted for saying that it didn’t matter what he thought of climate change. What mattered was what the market thought. The market and the courts are speaking loudly and clearly. The question now is: Will anyone here listen?
Support two amendments
From the Sept. 12 Cody Enterprise:
Wyoming voters will be faced with the question of two proposed amendments to the Wyoming Constitution as they head to the polls on Nov. 8.
One of the amendments would allow counties, cities and other political subdivisions to invest their funds in equities. The Constitution already allows the state to invest in equities.
The proposed amendment would only allow the investment of political subdivision funds in equities if they are specified and receive a two-thirds vote of both houses of the legislature.
It’s a common-sense amendment with a great deal of oversight built in. We support a “yes” vote.
The second proposed amendment addresses the mandatory retirement age for Wyoming Supreme Court justices and district court judges.
Currently the Wyoming Constitution sets the mandatory retirement age for justices and judges at 70. The amendment would raise the mandatory retirement age to 75. It would also remove an obsolete phrase regarding a six-year service guarantee.
There is absolutely no reason judges should be banned from serving when they reach 70.
Often people 70 years old have acquired a substantial amount of wisdom and experience.
It is also true that dementia can be a problem for some after 70. The number of years a person has lived is not a determinant on their mental faculties.
Mental acuity, not age, should be the deciding factor in retirement.
While neither of these proposed amendments are earth-shattering changes to the Wyoming Constitution, they both are appropriate changes and worthy of passage.
We urge support for both amendments.
— By John Malmberg
Provide your input on land-use plan
From the Sept. 7 Cody Enterprise:
Just two weeks ago the Park County commissioners unanimously approved a special use permit allowing the building of five domes at a property on the North Fork to serve as a yoga retreat and Airbnb.
That decision came despite the written objections of eight neighbors. Three neighbors supported the proposal.
Approval was given because, as commissioner Joe Tilden said, “We can address some of these issues, but right now, our decision has to be based on what we have in front of us.”
We agree the commissioners were obligated to approve the special use permit under the current county land use plan.
The commissioners faced a similar dilemma when they approved the final plat for the Buck Creek Estates subdivision last month despite objections from neighbors.
And that points out the need for input on the land use planning process currently underway by the county.
Input is needed, not only from developers and those wishing to pursue special use permits, but also from all county residents with an interest in the future development of Park County.
Those involved in formulating a land use plan for the county cannot do an exhaustive analysis without listening to a variety of concerns and viewpoints.
The delicate balance between what a person should be able to do on their private property and what impact that might have on neighboring properties is just one of the issues at stake here.
Because of a sense of urgency among county residents, Clarion Associates (the company putting the land use plan together) has moved up the next round of public input meetings from November to October.
Your voice needs to be heard. Provide your input as the county formulates its land use plan.
— By John Malmberg
Spirit of philanthropy to swell Saturday
From the Sept. 7 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
What would Jackson Hole be like without philanthropy?
It’s a sobering thought, one that crosses the minds of many who donate to, benefit from or participate in local 501c3 nonprofit organizations. That is to say, practically all of us.
The annual fun run coinciding with the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole’s biggest fundraiser, dreamed up by an anonymous couple identified only as Mrs. and Mr. Old Bill, has grown tremendously since the first 5k was held in 1997.
It encourages us all to think like philanthropists, bringing residents together in the spirit of giving. It’s like Christmas on the first Saturday of September.
The event has bested its previous year’s fundraising every year for the past nine years. In 2021, the haul was $19,722,220.
The only thing more mind-boggling than that number, which helps keep the lights on at more than 200 nonprofits in Teton County, is how many people donate.
Last year 4,158 people chipped in 25,000 individual gifts to 230-odd nonprofits.
Part of the reason the run is such a popular way to give is the idea that your donation goes farther. Co-challengers provide a pool of matching funds to expand individual donations.
Another reason? It’s easy: Log onto OldBills.org, click the yellow “Donate” button and browse the 239 nonprofits for those you find important to the soul of the Hole.
It’s kind of like the upcoming specific purpose excise tax ballot in that you vote for the projects that mean the most to you, or those you can’t imagine doing without.
Parents can pull their children close and poll the family: What cause should we donate to? It’s an incredible way to bond over helping others with a self-chosen sliding scale. Historically, some arts and environmental organizations have had a far easier time raising funds than social, health and human services nonprofits serving people in need. Every dollar counts.
Saturday’s fun run will be the first one in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began. More than 100 nonprofits will host a village of booths from 9 a.m. to noon with activities for all ages.
Organizers have chosen a new location at Jackson Elementary School a couple blocks from the Town Square, and hope to return to the 4,000-person gathering common before COVID. If you feel comfortable, lace up your shoes and join friends and neighbors. If you’d rather support from afar and continue to keep physical distance from others, that’s fine, too.
Old Bill’s gives us all a way to feel part of something larger than ourselves, a way to push back against isolation and connect with each other over the meaningful work of valley nonprofits.
Let’s run with it.
Sore losers in the Wyoming Legislature
From the Sept. 9 Newcastle News Letter Journal:
When it comes to election integrity, the only thing that really matters is that the will of the voters prevail.
But in Wyoming, some of those who most heartily defend the integrity of our elections can’t help but confuse the issue every few years when they are confronted with the fact that the will of the voters won’t always match their own.
It seems the Wyoming State Legislature is again questioning the wisdom of Wyoming voters when it comes to their choice for a statewide office, and before you could even say “disenfranchise,” they began plotting to erase the effects of your apparent poor judgment in last month’s Republican primary election.
Immediately after the votes were counted in the race for Wyoming’s suddenly vacant secretary of state’s seat, some state lawmakers were working feverishly to reverse the “mistake” we made in choosing State Rep. Chuck Gray over State Sen. Tara Nethercott.
Voters obviously made a mistake because a majority of legislators and other “really important people in Wyoming politics” had endorsed the losing candidate. Wyoming’s leaders simply can’t believe you ignored their wisdom and wishes, and didn’t elect the candidate they told you to vote for.
A feverish effort was immediately launched to correct your error and recruit an “Independent” to run against Gray in November’s general election, but the chosen recruit objected to the idea.
Then the state’s political insiders began drafting legislation that would strip the secretary of state of the power to oversee elections by putting that power in the hands of an appointed “expert.”
Sound familiar?
The Wyoming State Legislature has gone down this road before and been rebuffed by both the Wyoming Supreme Court and the governor in the process, but they appear ready and willing to ignore the state’s constitution and take yet another wild ride on the taxpayers’ dime.
It was less than 10 years ago, in the Powers vs. Mead case, that the Wyoming Supreme Court preserved the balance of power in Wyoming government by finding that the constitution prohibited the Legislature from passing laws that stripped powers from an elected member of the executive branch of state government — namely Superintendent of Public Instruction Cindy Hill.
Hill had been elected over a state senator who had received a slew of endorsements from his counterparts in the Legislature and was supported by a number of other “really important people in Wyoming politics.” When Hill upset their plans and defeated their favorite colleague in the general election, the Legislature and Gov. Matt Mead responded by passing a bill (Senate File 104) that took away most of her authority and put the responsibility for running the department in the hands of an appointed director.
The State Supreme Court defended the voters’ right to choose our own leaders, but only after the well-being of Wyoming students was put on hold for a couple of years while the taxpayers picked up the tab for a costly court case to overturn the legislative power grab.
Earlier this year the Legislature again tried to ignore the constitution by stripping power away from the state treasurer you elected four years ago — and re-elected overwhelmingly last month.
Curt Meier was chosen in 2018 over a candidate who was endorsed by numerous legislators and “really important people in Wyoming politics,” and those legislators eventually scratched their itch by sneaking a little footnote into the massive 2022 budget bill that would have given much of the state treasurer’s power to an appointed CEO or COO.
Fortunately, Gov. Mark Gordon saved us the cost of the Supreme Court providing another constitutional lesson to the Legislature when he exercised his line-item veto to remove the offensive language from the bill — thus preserving the checks and balances that are an integral part of both Wyoming and America’s system of government.
Now, just a few months later, legislative leaders again think they need to save the voters of Wyoming from themselves.
In an ironic twist, legislators apparently feel Chuck Gray is not fit to serve as Wyoming’s chief election officer because he has been hesitant to accept the results of past elections. In an ultimate “do as I say, not as I do” maneuver, they want to assure the citizens of the integrity of our elections by replacing the man voters just chose to oversee elections.
And they wonder why “we the people” are angry and confused…
If our elected leaders want their constituents to accept the outcome of our elections, they should provide a better example of the practice themselves. When an election is over, they should immediately begin to work with the winning candidate, and support him or her in executing the duties of the office to the maximum benefit of the constituents they all serve.
Period.
And if the legislature truly wants the ability for a “mistake” by the voters to be fixed, then we suggest they give voters the power to fix those mistakes themselves — by drafting and passing a more functional recall provision for Wyoming elected officials and making sure that voters aren’t discouraged from using it.
But that is another editorial for another day…
Good to see so much interest in local political offices
From the Sept. 6 Powell Tribune:
Of the dozens of seats up for grabs on a variety of special district boards in Park County, only two races in Meeteetse are lacking the necessary number of candidates to bring boards to full strength come January.
It’s a good sign that, in this county, residents are stepping up to be part of the political process.
More than just enough, many of these races will actually feature a competition for the seat ahead of the general election, which is how democracy really shines in the election process. While there are candidates in the area who will attend forums or respond to questions even when running unopposed, competition only helps with getting candidates out in the community to give potential voters the opportunity to really know who they are voting for. Often, election season provides the most opportunity for constituents to actually talk to and listen to the legislator or board member who will be representing them.
All that being said, it was worrying to see the lack of people filing in the Powell Hospital District, until five challengers filed on the final day to turn a problem of only two candidates for four seats into a robust race with seven candidates. (The incumbent filed to finish off a separate unexpired two-year term.)
The race for the four available seats on the Park County School District 1 board promises to reveal much about all of the candidates as well with 11 in the running. That’s a big boost from most recent elections. While there were nine candidates for three seats in 2012, the two election years before that, in 2008 and 2010, there were only enough candidates to fill the open seats. The same was the case in the two election years after, and since then there have been hardly any more challengers than available seats.
Already at least one group, Sons of Freedom, has scheduled a forum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at The Commons downtown for all 11 of the school board candidates, and plans to do the same in Cody. President of the group, Andris Vaskis, said they’ve looked at doing other forums as well this fall. While state level races may garner more attention, special district board members often make more of an impact in the local community than most other elected officials.
Even the Park County Commissioners race is not a done deal, with Libertarian candidate and former Park County Sheriff’s Office undersheriff Thomas Ehlers, Jr. filing to run. He may bring up new issues the crop of Republican primary opponents hadn’t, and therefore shed even more light on what the candidates see for the future of the county.
Two of the Powell Fire District’s three open director seats are even being contested, which should mean that whoever wins the seat is actually the best one to take it.
Certainly, an uncontested race does not mean the lone candidate won’t do a good job, but contested races are more in line with the spirit of civics in this country. For many of the most important positions in the Powell area, that spirit looks like it will be upheld.
— By Zac Taylor
Find a great deal at the Farmers Market
From the Sept. 8 Thermopolis Independent Record:
Everyone loves a great deal from your fellow community members. What better place to find one than at your local Farmers Market?
Every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon in downtown Thermopolis on 5th Street between Broadway and Pinnacle Bank, local vendors sell their wares.
The options are varied and of high quality. Customers can find freshly grown local vegetables, baked goods, flavored peanut butter, custom handmade jewelry, smoked cheese, freeze-dried fruit, locally harvested meats, jellies and jams and many, many more items.
Don’t forget that we are in harvest season, so many mature fruits and vegetables are readily available. Now is the perfect time to check out the Farmers Market if you never have.
Not only are you getting the opportunity to purchase homegrown, homemade products, but you are supporting your local community.
Participating in the Farmers Market is a fun, social experience. You get to meet amazing people and have a fantastic time in conversation. The music also allows a relaxing atmosphere.
Thermopolis’ Farmers Market’s last get-together is Saturday October 1. There are only a few gatherings left, so, go out and go shoppin’!
Election integrity isn't the issue; participation is
From the Sept. 10 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Even as Wyoming stands on the verge of electing someone who questions the integrity of the state’s elections process to lead it, we think it’s time to shift the conversation.
After all, here in the Equality State, former President Donald Trump easily won our three electoral votes by the widest margin of victory in the country. He received more than 68% of the votes cast in 2016, and nearly 70% in 2020.
So how is it possible that state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, and others still question the integrity of Wyoming’s elections process? If stuffing the absentee ballot drop boxes was a legitimate concern here, wouldn’t Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden have made more of a dent in those numbers?
And why are some residents wasting the time of staff at the Laramie County Clerk’s Office by asking for voter rolls that contain private information and clearly aren’t public records?
Of course, those are rhetorical questions, because we already know the answer: certain media talking heads continue to stir the pot called “The Big Lie,” and many Americans – including many in Wyoming – continue to believe it, despite all evidence to the contrary.
But we have to wonder whether Mr. Gray and some of his fellow elected officials question the legitimacy of their own victories. Do they believe the process is so corrupt at this point that none of the results can be trusted?
Of course not. If they or the people they support win, the election was fair. If they lose, there must be something wrong with the process, right? It can’t be because the majority of voters had grown tired of their political posturing and were seeking someone who might actually get something done that would make their lives better.
The question we have to answer in 2022 is how much longer we want to live in the past. Are we going to continue to let the 2020 election divide us to the point of complete stagnation or, worse yet, our democracy collapses entirely?
We think it’s time to move on, and we’re pretty sure most Wyoming residents feel the same way. So, let’s turn our attention to addressing a bigger concern related to our elections, and that’s voter participation. It’s true that last month’s primary saw more than 63% of the state’s 287,014 registered voters cast ballots. The related good news is that voter registration is the highest it’s ever been.
Yet, we still have a long way to go in order to be satisfied. According to the Wyoming Election Division of the Secretary of State’s Office, the state’s voting age population this year is 446,379, which means the turnout among that group was 40.8% for this year’s primary. That’s higher than it’s been since 1994, but we don’t think anyone should be happy with significantly less than half of those eligible to vote deciding who should represent all of us.
The percentages do increase when we shift our attention to November. In 2020, 62.6% of the voting age population cast ballots. Still, just 60% of those old enough to vote were registered to do so. Only two years – 2012 and 2016 – saw a lower percentage signed up to participate.
Which is why we support some fundamental changes to our election process that – unlike the unnecessary meddling proposed by Rep. Gray – might actually encourage more people to make their voices heard at the polls.
The first is an open primary. As Wyoming residents clearly showed on Aug. 16, they are willing to cross party lines to vote for a particular candidate. With the hotly contested U.S. House race between incumbent Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman on the Republican ballot, 172,047 of the 182,232 who cast ballots – 94.4% – voted GOP. Only 8,201 cast a Democratic Party ballot (4.5%), while 1,984 (less than 1.1%) voted nonpartisan, which means many Democrats changed their party affiliation to vote for Ms. Cheney.
In an open primary, this would have been unnecessary. According to the nonpartisan group FairVote, in an open primary, “voters of any affiliation may vote in the primary of any party. ... In many open primary states, voters do not indicate partisan affiliation when they register to vote.”
This possibility was discussed briefly at an Aug. 25 meeting of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee in Casper. Also on the agenda that day was ranked-choice voting.
Again, according to FairVote: “RCV ... allows voters the option to rank candidates in order of preference: one, two, three, and so forth. If your vote cannot help your top choice win, your vote counts for your next choice.
“If a candidate receives more than half of the first choices in races where voters elect one winner, that candidate wins, just like in a single-choice election. However, if there is no majority winner after counting first choices, the race is decided by an ‘instant runoff.’ The candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and voters who picked that candidate as ‘Number 1’ will have their votes count for their next choice. This process continues until there’s a majority winner or a candidate won with more than half of the vote.”
On the surface, this system seems more complex and harder to understand, but it actually means your vote counts even more than it does currently (which is quite a lot in a state as sparsely populated as Wyoming).
Other things that could be done to increase voter participation include:
Implementing automatic voter registration, either based on birthdate or when someone obtains a driver’s license;
Allowing online voter registration, along with a verification process;
Making more absentee ballot drop boxes available, not fewer;
Making Election Day a national holiday or moving it to Saturday; and
Strengthening civic education in public schools.
We all know there’s no single way to get more people to vote. But if those who say they’re concerned about election integrity are really interested in making sure qualified residents cast ballots, it’s time for them to prove it by supporting some of the recommendations above.
David Adler: The Court, the minimum wage ruling and the Holy Ghost
The Supreme Court, in a landmark ruling in West Coast Hotel v. Parrish (1937), set against the backdrop of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s controversial court-packing plan, shocked the nation when it upheld state authority to impose a minimum wage law, less than a year after it had declared that such laws violated the freedom of contract protected by the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment.
The New Deal Court’s abrupt about-face marked the beginning of the High Tribunal’s rapidly changing jurisprudence. In the early and mid-1930s, the Court, dominated by the so-called “Four Horsemen,” a cadre of judicial conservatives who, with the support of Justice Owen Roberts, struck down as unconstitutional numerous laws designed to lift the nation from the depths of the Great Depression. A frustrated president and angry public brought immense pressure on the Court which, contemporary observers said, influenced Justice Roberts’ decision to reverse his voting pattern in favor of sustaining governmental programs.
Justice Roberts’ famous reversal, the so-called “switch in time that saved nine,” spared the Court from further pressure and persuaded Democrats in Congress to reject FDR’s legislative plan to pack the Court through appointment of a new Justice for every member of the Court who was 70 years old. If FDR’s plan had succeeded, he would have named to the Court, at least in theory, justices who were sympathetic to New Deal programs and legislation.
Defenders of Justice Robert argue that his switch was not attributable to public pressure, but rather a change in his thinking, a realization that the damage to the nation inflicted by the Depression, could not be tamed through traditional laissez-faire approaches to governing but required an active federal government generating new programs to restore Americans’ lives and opportunities. There may be something to this defense since FDR’s program was introduced in February of 1937, one month after the Court had decided the case, and one month before the Court announced its decision in March. However, it has been alleged, with considerable merit, that Chief Justice Hughes informed Roberts of FDR’s proposal in December of 1936 and persuaded him to switch his vote to uphold a Washington state minimum wage law and spare the Court from further attacks.
The Court, in 1936, in Morehead v. New York, by a 5-4 majority that included Justice Roberts, had struck down a state minimum wage law for women and children on the premise, set forth in Lochner v. New York (1905), that the Liberty of Contract Doctrine, grounded in the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment, prohibited the government from interfering with the right of employees to work for wages they found acceptable. That doctrine, it may be recalled, was harshly criticized by Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes’s famous dissent in Lochner, as a judicial invention without foundation in the Constitution. As it turned out, Holmes was vindicated by Justice Roberts, who had changed his mind about state authority to pass minimum wage laws, and Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes’s historic 5-4 opinion for the Court in West Coast Hotel v. Parrish.
“What is this freedom?” Hughes asked. “The Constitution does not speak of freedom of contract.” Hughes stated that the Constitution protects freedom, but subject to reasonable regulation and the interest of the community. In this instance, the police power of the state to pass laws to protect the health, morals, welfare and safety of citizens, was justifiably exercised to protect women and children from exploitation.
Chief Justice Hughes explained that states were entitled to consider “the fact that they are in the class receiving the least pay, that their bargaining power is relatively weak, and that they are the ready victims of those who would take advantage of their necessitous circumstances.” The Court also took “judicial notice” of the public relief needed during the Great Depression. Inadequate wages for women had placed demands on state agencies for public assistance: “The community is not bound to provide what is in effect a subsidy for unconscionable employers.”
The Court’s landmark decision to uphold minimum wage laws helped to stabilize the economy in the years following the Depression. It created a minimum standard of living for the purpose of protecting the health of employees, stimulated consumer spending and demand and contributed to the expansion of the economy.
John Selden, a 17th century English jurist and scholar, wrote about the talk among councilors serving in high office. “They talk (but blasphemously enough) that the Holy Ghost is President of their General Councils when the truth is, the odd Man is still the Holy Ghost.” The catalyst for the Court’s decision to reverse historical tides and sustain state minimum wage laws was Justice Owen Roberts. Indeed, it was his switch that made him the “odd Man.”
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported. in part. through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.