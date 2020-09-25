Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25

Albany: 195

Big Horn: 3

Campbell: 70

Carbon: 24

Converse: 36

Crook: 14

Fremont: 79

Goshen: 23

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 5

Laramie: 66

Lincoln: 40

Natrona: 128

Niobrara: 1

Park: 34

Platte: 13

Sheridan: 66

Sublette: 28

Sweetwater: 13

Teton: 43

Uinta: 23

Washakie: 2

Weston: 13

Total: 920

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

Albany: 400

Big Horn: 49

Campbell: 261

Carbon: 192

Converse: 80

Crook: 34

Fremont: 619

Goshen: 75

Hot Springs: 32

Johnson: 24

Laramie: 512

Lincoln: 138

Natrona: 439

Niobrara: 2

Park: 208

Platte: 20

Sheridan: 200

Sublette: 73

Sweetwater: 313

Teton: 499

Uinta: 283

Washakie: 105

Weston: 27

Total 4,585

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

Albany: 80

Big Horn: 5

Campbell: 33

Carbon: 30

Converse: 33

Crook: 6

Fremont: 80

Goshen: 11

Hot Springs: 5

Johnson: 9

Laramie: 166

Lincoln: 32

Natrona: 89

Niobrara: 2

Park: 19

Platte: 7

Sheridan: 72

Sublette: 22

Sweetwater: 19

Teton: 33

Uinta: 65

Washakie: 9

Weston: 8

Total: 835

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

Albany: 285

Big Horn: 49

Campbell: 223

Carbon: 196

Converse: 77

Crook: 26

Fremont: 606

Goshen: 61

Hot Springs: 36

Johnson: 27

Laramie: 608

Lincoln: 129

Natrona: 396

Niobrara: 3

Park: 191

Platte 13

Sheridan: 202

Sublette: 66

Sweetwater: 317

Teton: 488

Uinta: 323

Washakie: 106

Weston: 22

Total: 4,450

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.