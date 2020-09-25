By The Wyoming News Exchange
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming exceeded 900 on Friday, boosted by reports of 115 new confirmed and probable cases around the state.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state’s active cases increased by 29 on Friday to total 920.
Although the state reported 86 recoveries during the day, the number was offset by the 97 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 18 new probable cases to leave the state with another record high for active cases for the sixth consecutive day.
As of Friday, Albany County had 195 active cases; Natrona County had 128; Fremont had 79; Campbell had 70; Laramie and Sheridan had 66; Teton had 43; Lincoln had 40; Converse had 36; Park had 34; Sublette had 28; Carbon had 24; Goshen and Uinta had 23; Crook had 14; Platte, Sweetwater and Weston had 13; Johnson had five; Big Horn had three; Washakie had two and Hot Springs and Niobrara each had one.
The active cases included 764 people with laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus and 156 with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases went up in 18 counties: Albany, Big Horn, Campbell, Converse, Crook, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton, Washakie and Weston.
Natrona County saw the largest increase in new confirmed cases at 18.
The increase brought the number of laboratory-confirmed cases seen since the illness was diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March to 4,585.
The number of probable cases increased by 18 Friday to total 835 seen since the pandemic began. A probable case is defined as one where a person has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with a person with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
Recoveries seen since mid-March totaled 4,450 on Friday, an increase of 86 from Thursday. The recoveries were seen among 3,771 people with confirmed cases and 679 with probable cases.
