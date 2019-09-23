LARAMIE (WNE) — The University of Wyoming search committee tasked with finding the university’s next president has selected a search firm, Georgia-based Parker Executive Search, to aid in the search.
The search committee interviewed three other companies by video last week before landing on the selection this week.
The search firm will funnel applicants it identifies to the search committee, which consists of 16 members selected by Board of Trustees Chairman Dave True.
Parker Executive Search conducts searches for both academia and companies.
Former UW President Dick McGinity, who’s been charged with seeking out presidential candidates from outside academia, will forward any candidates he identifies to Parker Executive Search.
Earlier this year, Theobald told the Laramie Boomerang he’s likely to pursue the job on a permanent basis.
“When the time comes, I expect I will seek to be considered,” he said at the end of July.
Last week, Gov. Mark Gordon, who appoints all trustees, wrote in an open letter that the trustees should not “default to the perceived ‘obvious’ or expected choice.”
Gordon’s spokesman, Michael Pearlman, later told the Boomerang that, while Gordon doesn’t have a personal aversion to Theobald, the governor’s warning was indeed specifically “referring to the acting president.”
“No matter how tempting it may be to insert a familiar face into the top position, it is a notion which should be resisted in favor of conducting a comprehensive search to recruit a large and diverse pool of well-qualified applicants,” Gordon said in his letter.
