The number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen in Wyoming since the virus was detected in the state in mid-March went up by one on Tuesday to total 701.
The Wyoming Department of Health said one new case was reported in Uinta County on Tuesday, bringing that county’s total number of cases to 10.
With almost 25,000 coronavirus tests conducted in Wyoming since the pandemic began, the number of confirmed cases gives Wyoming a positive test rate of 2.8%, far below the national average of 12%.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Fremont County had 252 cases; Laramie County had 122; Teton County had 69; Natrona had 65; Washakie had 32; Albany had 23; Sweetwater had 22; Campbell had 18; Converse and Johnson had 14; Sheridan had 12; Lincoln had 11; Uinta had 10; Carbon nine; Hot Springs had eight, Big Horn and Crook had five; Goshen had four, and Park had two. Niobrara, Platte, Sublette and Weston counties had one case each.
The number of probable coronavirus cases in the state went up by one on Tuesday to total 211. A probable case is defined as a patient who has symptoms of coronavirus and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested.
The number of people to have recovered from COVID-19 increased by 25 on Tuesday to stand at 692. The number included recoveries among 534 people with laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus and 158 people with probable cases.
The number of active cases on Tuesday was 203, including 152 with laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus and 53 with probable cases.
