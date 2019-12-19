CHEYENNE (WNE) — The two suspects arrested in the Dec. 11 shooting of a North Dakota man in a local hotel parking lot had their initial appearance Wednesday morning in Laramie County Circuit Court.
Isaac Darnell James, 26, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, is charged with attempted first-degree murder. This charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, or death.
Terence Terrell James, 27, of Cheyenne is charged with accessory, aid and abet attempted first-degree murder and simple battery. The maximum penalty for these charges is life in prison.
Terence James’ bond was set at $1 million cash, and Isaac James is being held without bond. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Dec. 27.
According to court documents:
On Dec. 11, Cheyenne police responded to the TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel parking lot with the reports of someone being shot. When police arrived, they discovered Genaro Bojorquez, 35, of North Dakota shot in the back.
The bullet traveled through Bojorquez’s neck and spine, which severed his spinal cord. He is expected to be paraplegic for the rest of his life due to the shooting.
Terence and Isaac James were arrested Monday during a traffic stop at West Seventh Street and Thomes Avenue. When they were initially interviewed, they denied being in Cheyenne on Dec. 11 or knowing anything about the shooting.
