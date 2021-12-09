Cody man accused of sharing child porn
POWELL (WNE) — A Cody man is facing allegations that he shared child pornography through an online application over the span of more than a year.
Ryan A. Eskeli, 48, has been held in the Park County Detention Center since last week, with bail set at $100,000. He faces three felony counts of delivering child pornography, which, if he were to be found guilty, each carry a minimum sentence of five years in prison. The charges relate to specific videos that Eskeli shared on the messaging/ social networking application Kik in February 2020, this past March and in August.
Some of the videos and images shared in group messages and private chats depicted children between the ages of 5 and 12 engaged in explicitly sexual conduct, charging documents allege.
In an interview conducted at the time of his Dec. 2 arrest, Eskeli “admitted that he had been struggling with viewing child pornography off and on for the past several years,” Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Colten Carpenter of Casper wrote in support of the charges.
Eskeli is not alleged to have been involved in the creation of any of the illicit images that he shared on Kik.
According to Carpenter’s affidavit, the data logs indicated that Eskeli had shared multiple illegal images.
———
Delta halts service between Cody, Salt Lake
CODY (WNE) — Delta Airlines will no longer provide service to Yellowstone Regional Airport.
That was the announcement airport director Aaron Buck made Wednesday morning during the YRA board meeting, indicating there will be no direct flights from Cody to Salt Lake City this upcoming summer. He said he is optimistic Delta flights will return in 2023.
In 2021, there were a total of 5,363 passenger enplanements on Delta flights to YRA. To date, the airport has seen 34,871 enplanements this year after a strong November that showed a 74% increase from November 2020 and a 11.2% increase from 2019.
Bucky Hall, a YRA board member, said Delta has been facilitating the airport uninterupted for more than 20 years.
Delta ran flights 1-2 times daily from early May to early October at YRA this past summer, making up about 18-36% of the airport’s total flights.
Buck said he was delivered the news from SkyWest Airlines late last week. SkyWest is a regional airline that partners with Delta to service flights to YRA and other similarly-sized airports.
Buck said he tried to promote the recovering leisure travel market to Delta representatives, but was informed not enough business clientele travel to YRA, which provides Delta a better margin of profit returns than the leisure travel base of customers that travel to Cody.
He said there have been some early conversations with Alaska Airlines to provide direct flights to Seattle, but nothing substantial has been determined at this time.
———
Suspended sentence in $100,000 pot bust
SUNDANCE (WNE) — One of two California residents who faced felony charges of possession with intent to deliver after THC concentrate with an estimated street value of $100,000 was discovered in their vehicle during a traffic stop has been given a suspended sentence.
On November 29, 2020, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on a pickup traveling eastbound on I-90 at a high rate of speed. When the trooper approached the vehicle, he allegedly smelled an overwhelming odor of perfume even through his cloth face mask.
He asked the driver, Nathaniel Freeman, to come to his patrol vehicle to complete some paperwork.
The trooper returned to the vehicle and reports that the perfume odor had dissipated and he could smell a very strong odor of raw marijuana.
A probable cause search allegedly revealed marijuana shake throughout the vehicle, a measurable bud of marijuana in the cup holder, three large vacuum-sealed packages of what appeared to be concentrated THC.
The total weight of the packages was found to be 6.6 lbs. According to the trooper’s report, THC concentrates are sold in small packages, indicating “potentially thousands of doses” with a street value in excess of $100,000.
Freeman pled guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Judge Thomas W. Rumpke sentenced him to between three and five years of incarceration and a $10,000 fine. Both parts of the sentence were suspended pending successful completion of three years of supervised probation.
